Chelsea-Man City headlines this weekend's Soccer on TV

The English Premier League returns this week with all six of the country’s biggest clubs playing on Saturday. Headlining the weekend is league leaders Manchester City’s trip to Chelsea on Saturday. Liverpool also travels to Bournemouth to kick off the day followed by Arsenal visiting Huddersfield. Manchester United hosts Fulham at Old Trafford while Tottenham rounds out Saturday’s action with a trip to Leicester City.
La Liga action has Barcelona visiting Espanyol while Real Madrid also takes to the road as they face Huesca. Atlético Madrid will welcome Deportivo Alavés to Estadio Wanda Metropolitan on Saturday.
Elsewhere, Italian champions Juventus kick of the Serie A weekend as they host Inter on Friday. Saturday sees Napoli host Frosinone while Lazio will also play host as they welcome Sampdoria. AC Milan are also in action this weekend as they take on Torino.
The Copa Libertadores final is set to take place after multiple delays. The second leg has been moved to Madrid and will see River Plate and Boca Juniors compete for the title. The 2018 MLS Cup is also taking place this weekend with Atlanta United hosting the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this weekend:
Friday
LA LIGA
3 p.m. – BeIN Sports en Español – Leganés vs Getafe
ITALIAN SERIE A
2:30 p.m. – ESPN2 – Juventus vs Internazionale
GERMAN BUNDESLIGA
2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Werder Bremen vs Fortuna Düsseldorf
LIGUE 1
2:45 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Monaco vs Nice
ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – West Bromwich Albion vs Aston Villa
GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA
12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Hamburger SV vs Paderborn
12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Jahn Regensburg vs Köln
EREDIVISIE
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – PSV vs Excelsior
TURKISH SUPER LIG
12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Alanyaspor vs Beşiktaş
BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A
2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Waasland-Beveren vs Club Brugge
NCAA MEN’S SOCCER
8 p.m. – ESPNU – Michigan State vs Akron
10:30 p.m. – ESPNU – Maryland vs Indiana
Saturday
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE
7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool
10 a.m. – CNBC – Arsenal vs Huddersfield Town
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Cardiff City vs Southampton
10 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester United vs Fulham
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – West Ham United vs Crystal Palace
12:30 p.m. – NBC – Chelsea vs Manchester City
2:45 p.m. – NBCSN – Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur
LA LIGA
7 a.m. – beIN Sports – Atlético Madrid vs Deportivo Alavés
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Valencia vs Sevilla
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Villarreal vs Celta de Vigo
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Espanyol vs Barcelona
ITALIAN SERIE A
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Napoli vs Frosinone
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cagliari vs Roma
2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lazio vs Sampdoria
BUNDESLIGA
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Bayern München vs Nürnberg
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Freiburg vs RB Leipzig
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim
12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Hertha BSC vs Eintracht Frankfurt
LIGUE 1
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Angers SCO vs Bordeaux
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Guingamp vs Amiens SC
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nîmes vs Nantes
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Rennes vs Dijon
MLS
8 p.m. – FOX – Atlanta United vs Portland Timbers
ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Birmingham City vs Bristol City
12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Reading vs Sheffield United
GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA
7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Darmstadt 98 vs Ingolstadt
7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Heidenheim vs MSV Duisburg
7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Greuther Fürth vs Erzgebirge Aue
EREDIVISIE
1:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – PEC Zwolle vs Ajax
LIGA MX
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Cruz Azul vs Monterrey
TURKISH SUPER LIG
11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Galatasaray vs Rizespor
BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A
2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Sint-Truiden vs Standard Liège
Sunday
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE
11 a.m. – NBCSports.com – Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
LA LIGA
6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Eibar vs Levante
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Huesca vs Real Madrid
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Sociedad vs Real Valladolid
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano
ITALIAN SERIE A
6:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs Fiorentina
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Empoli vs Bologna
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Parma vs Chievo
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Udinese vs Atalanta
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Genoa vs SPAL
2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Milan vs Torino
BUNDESLIGA
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Mainz 05 vs Hannover 96
12 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Borussia M’gladbach vs Stuttgart
LIGUE 1
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Strasbourg vs Caen
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Lille vs Reims
COPA LIBERTADORES
2:30 p.m. – FOX Deportes – River Plate vs Boca Juniors
GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA
7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Arminia Bielefeld vs Sandhausen
7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Dynamo Dresden vs Holstein Kiel
7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Magdeburg vs Union Berlin
EREDIVISIE
8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Emmen vs Feyenoord
LIGA MX
7:45 p.m. – Univision Deportes – América vs Pumas UNAM
TURKISH SUPER LIG
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Akhisar Belediyespor vs Fenerbahçe
BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A
12 p.m. – B/R Live – Anderlecht vs Sporting Charleroi
SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP
8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Dundee vs Rangers
WOMEN’S INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLIES
6:30 p.m. – USsoccer.com – USA vs China
