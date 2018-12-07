Chelsea-Man City headlines this weekend's Soccer on TV

The English Premier League returns this week with all six of the country’s biggest clubs playing on Saturday. Headlining the weekend is league leaders Manchester City’s trip to Chelsea on Saturday. Liverpool also travels to Bournemouth to kick off the day followed by Arsenal visiting Huddersfield. Manchester United hosts Fulham at Old Trafford while Tottenham rounds out Saturday’s action with a trip to Leicester City.

La Liga action has Barcelona visiting Espanyol while Real Madrid also takes to the road as they face Huesca. Atlético Madrid will welcome Deportivo Alavés to Estadio Wanda Metropolitan on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Italian champions Juventus kick of the Serie A weekend as they host Inter on Friday. Saturday sees Napoli host Frosinone while Lazio will also play host as they welcome Sampdoria. AC Milan are also in action this weekend as they take on Torino.

The Copa Libertadores final is set to take place after multiple delays. The second leg has been moved to Madrid and will see River Plate and Boca Juniors compete for the title. The 2018 MLS Cup is also taking place this weekend with Atlanta United hosting the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this weekend:

Friday

LA LIGA

3 p.m. – BeIN Sports en Español – Leganés vs Getafe

ITALIAN SERIE A

2:30 p.m. – ESPN2 – Juventus vs Internazionale

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Werder Bremen vs Fortuna Düsseldorf

LIGUE 1

2:45 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Monaco vs Nice

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – West Bromwich Albion vs Aston Villa

GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA

12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Hamburger SV vs Paderborn

12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Jahn Regensburg vs Köln

EREDIVISIE

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – PSV vs Excelsior

TURKISH SUPER LIG

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Alanyaspor vs Beşiktaş

BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A

2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Waasland-Beveren vs Club Brugge

NCAA MEN’S SOCCER

8 p.m. – ESPNU – Michigan State vs Akron

10:30 p.m. – ESPNU – Maryland vs Indiana

Saturday

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool

10 a.m. – CNBC – Arsenal vs Huddersfield Town

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Cardiff City vs Southampton

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester United vs Fulham

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

12:30 p.m. – NBC – Chelsea vs Manchester City

2:45 p.m. – NBCSN – Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

LA LIGA

7 a.m. – beIN Sports – Atlético Madrid vs Deportivo Alavés

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Valencia vs Sevilla

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Villarreal vs Celta de Vigo

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Espanyol vs Barcelona

ITALIAN SERIE A

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Napoli vs Frosinone

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cagliari vs Roma

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lazio vs Sampdoria

BUNDESLIGA

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Bayern München vs Nürnberg

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Freiburg vs RB Leipzig

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Hertha BSC vs Eintracht Frankfurt

LIGUE 1

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Angers SCO vs Bordeaux

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Guingamp vs Amiens SC

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nîmes vs Nantes

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Rennes vs Dijon

MLS

8 p.m. – FOX – Atlanta United vs Portland Timbers

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Birmingham City vs Bristol City

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Reading vs Sheffield United

GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Darmstadt 98 vs Ingolstadt

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Heidenheim vs MSV Duisburg

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Greuther Fürth vs Erzgebirge Aue

EREDIVISIE

1:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – PEC Zwolle vs Ajax

LIGA MX

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Cruz Azul vs Monterrey

TURKISH SUPER LIG

11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Galatasaray vs Rizespor

BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A

2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Sint-Truiden vs Standard Liège

Sunday

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

11 a.m. – NBCSports.com – Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

LA LIGA

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Eibar vs Levante

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Huesca vs Real Madrid

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Sociedad vs Real Valladolid

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano

ITALIAN SERIE A

6:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs Fiorentina

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Empoli vs Bologna

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Parma vs Chievo

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Udinese vs Atalanta

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Genoa vs SPAL

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Milan vs Torino

BUNDESLIGA

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Mainz 05 vs Hannover 96

12 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Borussia M’gladbach vs Stuttgart

LIGUE 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Strasbourg vs Caen

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Lille vs Reims

COPA LIBERTADORES

2:30 p.m. – FOX Deportes – River Plate vs Boca Juniors

GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA

7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Arminia Bielefeld vs Sandhausen

7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Dynamo Dresden vs Holstein Kiel

7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Magdeburg vs Union Berlin

EREDIVISIE

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Emmen vs Feyenoord

LIGA MX

7:45 p.m. – Univision Deportes – América vs Pumas UNAM

TURKISH SUPER LIG

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Akhisar Belediyespor vs Fenerbahçe

BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A

12 p.m. – B/R Live – Anderlecht vs Sporting Charleroi

SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP

8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Dundee vs Rangers

WOMEN’S INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLIES

6:30 p.m. – USsoccer.com – USA vs China