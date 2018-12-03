USMNT U-17s tie Brazil, finish second at Nike International Friendlies

The U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team returned to action on Sunday taking on Brazil to wrap up the 2018 Nike International Friendlies. The two sides played to a 1-1 draw with the U.S. conceding a late equalizer for the second time this tournament.

With Portugal’s big win earlier in the day over Turkey, a top-place finish for the United States was near impossible with such a large gap in goal difference.

The Americans welcomed Gianluca Busio to the starting lineup with the Sporting Kansas City homegrown joining the squad after SKC’s playoff defeat on Thursday. Joining him in the midfield was Tayvon Gray and Peter Stroud. while it was Griffin Yow, Ricardo Pepi, and Giovanni Reyna who made up the attack.

Damian Las returned between the goalposts on Sunday as he got Friday night off with Chituru Odunze taking his place against Turkey. Las’ backline included Joe Scally, Mason Judge, Kobe Hernandez, and Adam Armour.

For a third consecutive match, Shaun Tsakiris’ men found themselves in front shortly before the halftime whistle. Busio released Reyna who ran onto the ball near Brazil’s penalty area. After doing well to beat his man, Reyna found an unmarked Busio, who tucked home the game’s opening goal in the 45th minute.

For the third time in three matches, the Americans went into the halftime break with a 1-0 lead knowing they’d have to hold off the opposition.

Unfortunately for the USMNT U-17s, they conceded another late goal, much like they did against Portugal in their opening friendly. Brazil’s Ivonei found the back of the net directly from a free kick in the 84th minute, leaving the Americans frustrated with another result. The United States eventually held on onto the one point to secure a second place finish in the tournament.

The U.S. Under-17s went unbeaten in the tournament, finishing with a win and two draws. The team scored three goals, one in each game, and conceded two while keeping a clean sheet on Friday against Turkey.