SBISoccer.com

USMNT midfielder Emerson Hyndman wants to extend stay with Hibernian

USMNT midfielder Emerson Hyndman wants to extend stay with Hibernian

Americans Abroad

USMNT midfielder Emerson Hyndman wants to extend stay with Hibernian

Emerson Hyndman has had to work hard for a starting place at Scottish Premier League side Hibernian. However, his hard work has paid off of late with the 22-year-old receiving a pair of starts after returning from injury. Now with some more minutes under his belt, Hyndman is aiming for a lengthier stay with the club.

Hyndman joined Hibernian on-loan from AFC Bournemouth in the summer, but will see his loan expire at the end of January. After failing to earn consistent minutes with the English club, Hyndman hopes that he can remain in Edinburgh and help Neil Lennon’s side improve up the table.

“It’s definitely an option and obviously I’d like to stay,” Hyndman said to BBC Sport Scotland. “It is up to the clubs to sort out and I’m not getting involved too much. I just want to focus on the games and with enjoying myself.”

After struggling during a seven-match winless streak, Hibernian has picked up points in their last two matches against Glasgow giants, Celtic and Rangers. Hyndman started the 2-0 win over the defending SPFL champs at Easter Road last weekend, before getting the nod against in a scoreless home down against Steven Gerrard’s men.

In 12 matches this campaign, Hyndman has scored one goal while also coming close to several others. Being able to learn from an experienced manager and former player like Lennon also hasn’t hurt the U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder who is pleased with his effort so far this season.

“I’m pleased with what I’ve done so far,” Hyndman said. “We’ve been in a good frame of mind the last couple of games. In the end, it was quite a comfortable win against Celtic, to be honest.”

Currently sitting in eighth-place on 27 points, Hibs close out the month of December with three matches, starting on Saturday at Easter Road against Livingston.

, , Americans Abroad

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

11hr

Major League Soccer announced the home openers for each of its 24 teams on Thursday, with 10 of them occurring on the first Saturday of March, when the 2019 season will kick off. Philadelphia and Toronto FC (…)

More SBI
Home