Wednesday MLS Ticker: Fire's Polster, Gutman on trial at Rangers, FC Cincinnati add French defender and more

Two members of the Chicago Fire are getting their chance to impress a European club that is familiar with American players.

Matt Polster and Andrew Gutman are on trial with Scottish club Rangers.

Matt Polster has been a consistent piece of the Fire’s backline since being drafted in 2015, featuring in 82 regular season games. The 25-year-old’s 2018 campaign was cut short, as he picked up an injury in the early stages of the season.

Polster played against current Rangers boss Steven Gerrard during the Englishman’s stint in MLS with LA Galaxy.

Joining Polster in Scotland is Andrew Gutman, who recently wrapped up a successful college career. Gutman, 22, played left back for the Indiana Hoosiers for four years, taking home a plethora of awards during his collegiate career.

FC Cincinnati add French defender Deplagne

FC Cincinnati continued to build its roster ahead of its inaugural MLS campaign on Wednesday.

The team added defender Mathieu Deplagne from Troyes, who competed in Ligue 1 last season. The full back will occupy an international roster spot and will join the club upon the receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate.

The 27-year-old made his professional debut for Montpellier in the 2011-12 campaign in which his club won Ligue 1. He would go on to make 113 appearances for the club before moving to Troyes at the start of the 2017/2018 season.

“I have played my entire professional career in France and I wanted to discover something new, it is really the perfect timing for me. I hope to stay here for a long time,” said Mathieu Deplagne.

Deplagne joins a list of four players that FC Cincinnati have signed since joining MLS including Kendall Waston, Greg Garza, and Hassan Ndam.

Jeff Attinella drawing interest from Pachuca

Portland Timbers goalkeeper Jeff Attinella’s stellar 2018 season that resulted in an appearance in the MLS Cup final drew some interest, most notably, from Mexican side Pachuca.

Goal.com reports that Attinella turned a lot of heads this season, especially from Pachuca, however, he hasn’t received a formal offer just yet.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper appeared in 22 matches for the Timbers during the regular season, recording nine clean sheets. He also started in all of the Timbers playoff matches.

Orlando sign Ranjitsingh, Smith from Louisville City

Orlando City signed Greg Ranjitsingh and Kyle Smith on Wednesday from Louisville City.

Both players won back-to-back USL Championships with Louisville and will be reunited with James O’Connor, who coached Louisville from 2015 until his move to Orlando in June of 2018.

Ranjitsingh is a 25-year-old goalkeeper, who made 81 regular-season appearances for the USL club and gathered 33 clean sheets. Ranjitsingh also got the nod in 11 playoff games for Louisville.

Smith joins Orlando with 95 appearances in USL since his rookie campaign in 2016, where he logged a team-high 2,300 minutes as a part of Louisville’s backline.

Smith, 26, scored four goals during the 2018 campaign and once again played the most minutes for the reigning champions with 3,253 including four appearances in the USL playoffs.