Calvo, Guzman, Francis headline Costa Rica roster for USMNT friendly

The Costa Rican Men’s National Team is gearing up for a strong start to 2019 as they face a Concacaf rival on Feb. 2nd.

Los Ticos will face the U.S. Men’s National Team at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, Cali. and has seen head coach Gustavo Matosas announce his 23-player roster for the friendly.

Six players with MLS ties have been named to the roster including Francisco Calvo, David Guzman, and Waylon Francis. Also, included in the selection was Marvin Loria who played the Portland Timbers USL affiliate, Joseph Mora, and Allan Cruz.

📋 Estos son los elegidos por nuestro director técnico @gusmat_dt para el juego amistoso de #LaSele🇨🇷 ante @ussoccer 🇺🇸.#VamosTicos ⚽ 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/XUv7QLZrEG — FEDEFUTBOL Costa Rica (@fedefutbolcrc) January 18, 2019

February’s meeting will be the first between the two countries since Costa Rica downed the USMNT 2-0 in Sept. 2017. In their last five meetings in all competitions, Los Ticos has won three of them with the USMNT collecting two victories.

Here’s the entire 23-player roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Esteban Alvarado (Alajuelense), Kevin Chamorro (Carmelita), Marco Madrigal (San Carlos).

DEFENDERS: Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Yostin Salinas (Saprissa), Jaikel Medina (Saprissa), Pablo Arboine (Santos de Guapiles), Francisco Calvo (Minnesota United), Waylon Francis (Seattle Sounders), Joseph Mora (D.C. United).

MIDFIELDERS: Jose Miguel Cubero (Alajuelense), Allan Cruz (FC Cincinnati), Nestor Monge (Cartagines), David Guzman (Portland Timbers), Jose Alfaro (Carmelita), Barlon Sequiera (Alajuelense), Ronaldo Araya (Cartagines), Marvin Loria (Portland Timbers), Jimmy Marin (Herediano).

FORWARDS: Jose Ortiz (Herediano), Jean Scott (Guadalupe FC), Yendrick Ruiz (Herediano), Jonathan McDonald (Alajuelense).