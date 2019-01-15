Joe Corona's CCL strike wins Concacaf Goal of the Year

U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Joe Corona didn’t score much during his year long loan spell at Club America, but the one goal he did net was a real beauty.

Corona’s only goal in 2018 came in Concacaf Champions League play against Tauro FC, and it was so impressive that the confederation awarded it with its Goal of the Year. It was the first goal in an eventual 4-0 win over the Panamanian side at Estadio Azteca.

.@JoeCorona15 's 🚀for Club América vs @TauroFC wins the Concacaf Goal of the Year Award! ¡El remate imparable de larga distancia de Joe Corona es el Gol de Concacaf del año!#ConcacafAwards pic.twitter.com/KKV5B2nw5C — Concacaf (@Concacaf) January 15, 2019

Corona joined Club America on a one-year loan from Club Tijuana in January 2017. He started ten games in all competitions during his time there and was part of the team that won the 2018 Liga MX Apertura title last month. His last appearance came when he started in America’s 6-1 victory over Pumas UNAM in the second leg of the Apertura semifinal.

He returned to Tijuana for the 2019 Clausura, but he is yet to appear in a match.