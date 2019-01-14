David Wagner leaves Huddersfield Town by mutual consent

The lone American manager in the Premier League has departed his club amid a relegation battle.

The 47-year-old, who made eight appearances as a player for the U.S. Men’s National Team left Huddersfield Town by mutual consent on Monday.

“I’d like to begin by thanking David for all he has achieved at Huddersfield Town over the last three-and-a-half years,” Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle said in a club statement. “Under his stewardship, we’ve achieved things on the football pitch that surpass anything in modern memory, and that have gone well beyond my wildest expectations as chairman and as a fan.”

Wagner took over the Terriers in November 2015 and led them to their first promotion to the Premier League in 2017.

In the club’s first season in the Premier League, Wagner led it to a 16th-place finish to stay afloat in the top flight for another season.

However, Huddersfield Town’s form hasn’t improved throughout the 2018-19 and the Terriers are in danger of relegation down to the Championship after earning 11 points from 22 games.

Currently, Huddersfield sits eight points from safety with Newcastle United and Fulham alongside it in the relegation zone.