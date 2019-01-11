SBISoccer.com

FC Cincinnati selects Frankie Amaya with the first pick of 2019 MLS Draft

The 2019 MLS Draft is underway and a UCLA star is the first one off the board.

FC Cincinnati selected UCLA midfielder Frankie Amaya with their first overall selection. He is the sixth UCAL player to be taken first overall in the draft, the most of any school.

The California native spent just one season at UCLA making an appearance in all 14 games last season while starting in 10 of them. Amaya scored twice and also recorded two assists in his time with UCLA and was awarded First Team All-Pacific 12 Conference and  USC Second Team All-Far West Region.

Despite being one of the youngest players in the draft, the 18-year-old midfielder brings with him international experience for the US U-20 National Team. Amaya started in five matches during the 2018 U-20 CONCACAF Championship in Bradenton, helping lead the MLS to the title.

Home