Greg Garza out of USMNT camp due to quadriceps injury

The U.S. Men’s National Team will be without an MLS Cup Champion for the remainder of their January camp.

FC Cincinnati left back Greg Garza has left the camp due to a quadriceps injury suffered in training. The 27-year-old has returned to FCC to undergo treatment and will not be replaced on the roster.

It’s been two years since Garza represented the USMNT, last featuring in a Jan. 2017 friendly against Serbia. After a pair of seasons with Atlanta United, Garza was traded earlier this offseason to the newest MLS franchise.

With Garza’s departure, Daniel Lovitz is the only natural left-back on Gregg Berhalter’s roster. Right-back Nick Lima could also slide over and see time as well.

The USMNT kick off a pair of friendlies on Jan. 27th against Panama before facing Costa Rica five days later.

Comments

4 comments
  • Vik

    Would be interesting to see Lima at LB. His versatility to play both sides could be valuable for nats, assuming his level of play holds up at the international level.

    Like

    Reply
    • quozzel

      Plus, frankly, we already know what Garza brings to the table for the Nats. He’s good, technical, and is willing to get forward…but if you put a winger with pace on him he can get exposed. And unfortunately when you’re talking Costa Rica, Panama, Jamaica, Haiti, even Mexico, you’re talking teams that absolutely have speed to burn down the flanks, with kind of limits him against CONCACAF competition.

      Oh, and he gets hurt a lot. He always has, for whatever reason.

      Like

      Reply
      • The Imperative Voice

        Actually, it’s the reverse, Garza at the national team level looked nervous and couldn’t stay with his man up the wing. At that point as a defender I don’t care if he’s technical and can get forward, because he’s a liability where he plays. Didn’t like the idea coming in because we are badly in need of LB solutions. If we were wise with our situation someone else LB would now come in to camp if but to give us someone else to look at.

        Like

    • The Imperative Voice

      The question of does his play hold up at the international level is precisely what friendlies are meant for. Put him out there and see what happens.

      Like

      Reply

