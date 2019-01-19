SBISoccer.com

Ian Harkes scores in Dundee United debut

Ian Harkes scores in Dundee United debut

Americans Abroad

Ian Harkes scores in Dundee United debut

Ian Harkes move to Scotland was a shocking one to say the least after two seasons in MLS. However, the former D.C. United man made an immediate impact with his new club.

Harkes scored his first goal for Dundee United in their 4-0 FA Cup win over Montrose on Saturday.

After coming on in the 70th minute, Harkes made the most of his time on the pitch by scoring in the 90th minute.

The goal capped off a dominant performance by the Scottish Championship side who advanced in the competition.

Harkes and Co. return to league action on Friday as they travel to second place Ayr United seeking to leapfrog them in the table.

, , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

1 comment

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home