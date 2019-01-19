Ian Harkes scores in Dundee United debut

Ian Harkes move to Scotland was a shocking one to say the least after two seasons in MLS. However, the former D.C. United man made an immediate impact with his new club.

Harkes scored his first goal for Dundee United in their 4-0 FA Cup win over Montrose on Saturday.

After coming on in the 70th minute, Harkes made the most of his time on the pitch by scoring in the 90th minute.

0-4 | 90 mins | Harkes makes it 4 for United with the last kick of the ball #dufc — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 19, 2019

The goal capped off a dominant performance by the Scottish Championship side who advanced in the competition.

Harkes and Co. return to league action on Friday as they travel to second place Ayr United seeking to leapfrog them in the table.