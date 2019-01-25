Kaku's agent sounds off over negotiations between Red Bulls and Club America

If Alejandro ‘Kaku’ Romero Gamarra’s agent is to be believed, the New York Red Bulls’ attacking midfielder badly wants to join Club America this winter.

Gustavo Casasola, Kaku’s agent, sounded off in an interview with Fox Deportes on Thursday over how negotiations with the Red Bulls have gone for Kaku’s potential move to Club America. Casasola was especially critical of Oliver Mintzlaff, who is not employed by the MLS club but is the Red Bull global head of soccer, for putting a halt to the transfer without talking to Casasola in person.

“He’s the one who arbitrarily makes decisions on everything but he never shows his face with us,” Casasola told Fox Deportes. “It’s clear to see he must have somewhat of a problem to talk to me. Wherever he wants to speak, I’ll speak to him. Wherever he wants. I speak English, French, Spanish, Latin, and Greek. I’ll speak to him wherever he wants, whenever he wants. Him and I. Face to face.”

Casasola – who is currently in Bradenton, Florida, where the Red Bulls are conducting preseason training — added that Mintzlaff turned down a formal offer of $6 million plus bonuses that the MLS club had requested Casasola send to them. Casasola said he asked Mintzlaff what number the Red Bulls were looking for, but that Mintzlaff would not give him a specific figure.

Earlier on Thursday, Kaku spoke to ESPN and said that he thought the Red Bulls were being “unreasonable” with regards to the price tag they had put on him. The 24-year-old playmaker, who scored six goals and dished out 14 assists in his first season with the club in 2018, also added that playing in Liga MX is “very important to his career.”

His agent doubled down on that stance.

“Absolutely (he wants to play for Club America), absolutely,” said Casasola. “He wants to be treated well. He wants to feel better. The level of soccer is very good (in MLS), but he wants to go to a club like America that is a big club. He wants his family to be able to visit him.

“What’s more, speaking about more than his salary figure, what’s important is that he will be much happier there than here because of everything that is happening here now. And, since I’m in the United States, I want you guys to know something that Martin Luther King said: Never forget that everything Hitler did was legal. And here there are lots of things that are legal but are arbitrary, amoral, unethical and unjust.

“Here’s a person who wants to work, to improve his job, to be with his family and to be treated better – because they haven’t even paid him for the furniture and he bought the furniture a year ago. They should have paid for his Uber when he arrived the other day with his family. He couldn’t order it because the system in Argentina does not allow him to order one here. They have mistreated us horribly. They haven’t even treated us to a coffee for bringing over a player of this caliber.”

You can watch Casasola’s full interview (in Spanish) below: