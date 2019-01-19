Keaton Parks joins NYCFC on loan for the 2019 season

One of the many U.S. Men’s National Team central midfield prospects is headed to Major League Soccer for the 2019 campaign.

On Saturday, New York City FC announced it signed Keaton Parks on loan from Benfica.

“It’s the best decision for me right now. It’s first division soccer, it’s good competition, it’s good experience and for me it’s the best opportunity for me right now,” Parks said. “I’m excited to be able to live in the biggest city in the world and to play with a very well-known club, a big club in front of all of our fans. I’m just excited to get started.”

Parks struggled to secure consistent playing time at Benfica after joining the club in 2017, as he has four total appearances to his name.

“Keaton is a young American player that can play at a few different spots in the midfield,” NYCFC head coach Domenec Torrent said. “He can play in the six position, but he can always play further up the field as an eight. Even though he’s a young player, he’s played professionally in Europe and that experience will help him as he joins our squad and competes for minute in our midfield.”

The move should help Parks gain traction with the USMNT under new manager Gregg Berhalter.

Parks made his only international appearance in May against Bolivia.