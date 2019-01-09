Longtime ref Mark Geiger retires from refereeing, accepts position with PRO

One of North American’s well-known referees is entering the next chapter of his career, taking a new role with the Professional Referee Organization.

PRO announced on Wednesday that Mark Geiger has been appointed as Director of Senior Match Officials, which will see him end his 21-year refereeing career. Geiger’s new role will see him oversee the work of officials operating at the MLS level, effective immediately.

Geiger worked at two FIFA World Cups, three Concacaf Gold Cups, and the Olympic Games. He will now lead a team of staff responsible for coaching education and continual improvement of both on-field and Video Assistant Referee officials in MLS.

His debut in MLS in May 2004 and went on to ref 186 regular-season games as well as several headliners including the 2014 MLS Cup between New England and Los Angeles.

“Having worked games in MLS for 15 years and internationally for 11, I felt it was time for me both personally and professionally to hang up my whistle and boots and start this new chapter,” Geiger said in a statement. “I am extremely excited to join a team that is so dedicated and committed to improving the standards of refereeing in North America.”

2014 saw Geiger win Concacaf Referee of the Year and MLS Referee of the Year honors, while the veteran ref also worked at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. He refereed three games while having eight addition assignments as a Video Assistant Referee.

“I’m delighted to have somebody of Mark’s caliber joining the PRO management team after he decided to call time on a truly wonderful active career. Mark is a man of huge integrity and has enormous pride in the work he does. These are qualities which make him ideal for a senior role in PRO,” said PRO General Manager Howard Webb.

“He has been a trailblazer for American officiating on the international stage and his achievements have helped to raise the credibility of our program globally. The experience and knowledge he has acquired in reaching such a high level will be extremely valuable as we look to continually raise the standard of our officials.”