MLS Ticker: Olsen extends contract with D.C. United, Urruti signs with Impact, and more

D.C. United and Ben Olsen have agreed to extend the head coach’s contract through the 2021 MLS season, the club announced on Thursday.

Olsen is the second-longest tenured coach in MLS behind Sporting Kansas City’s Peter Vermes. Olsen took charge in 2010 originally as interim manager before earning the permanent role.

“I am proud and humbled to have been associated with this club for the last 21 years,” Olsen said in a statement. “I am thrilled that ownership has shown faith in the path my staff and I are taking with this extension. Our aim is to continue to put a team on the field that our fans and community will identify with and be proud of. The major goal, however, remains the same since the day I took the job and that’s to bring trophies back to D.C.”

Olsen and D.C. United lost just two of their final 17 games in the 2018 MLS season earning them a place in the playoffs. This was the club’s fifth visit to the playoffs under Olsen including four in the past five seasons.

Urruti signs multi-year contract with Montreal Impact

The Montreal Impact announced on Thursday that Maxi Urruti signed a three-year contract with the club, which includes an option year for 2022, using Targeted Allocation Money.

The club acquired the Argentine forward from FC Dallas in December in exchange for $75,000 in Targeted Allocation Money and a first-round pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft.

In his five-and-a-half years in MLS, Urruti’s played for FC Dallas, the Portland Timbers and Toronto FC.

In 2018, Urruti reached a career high 11 assists to pair with his eight goals. The Argentine has scored 44 regular-season goals throughout his career in the league and also managed to lift an MLS Cup while with Portland.

Columbus Crew re-sign Ricardo Clark

The Columbus Crew re-signed veteran midfielder Ricardo Clark for his second season in Columbus, the club announced on Thursday.

Clark, 35, will join be heading into his 15th MLS season. Most of those seasons were spent with the Houston Dynamo, but the midfielder also spent time with the San Jose Earthquakes and MetroStars.

The veteran made 13 appearances in his first season with the Black & Gold, starting eight times while scoring once and adding an assist. Clark has featured in 350 MLS matches throughout his career scoring 36 times and assisting on 28 goals.

“We are pleased to welcome back Ricardo to Columbus Crew SC in 2019,” Crew president Tim Bezbatchenko said. “Ricardo’s vast experience in MLS and with the U.S. Men’s National Team continues to be valuable to the Club. Ricardo’s work rate on and off the field not only helps achieve results but also sets an example for players of all ages on the roster and we look forward to his contributions in his 15th season in this League.”

Clark also has experience in Europe with Eintracht Frankfurt and Stabaek on his resume.

Inter Miami announce first two youth academy coaches

One of MLS’ three confirmed future clubs named its first two youth academy coaches.

Inter Miami announced on Thursday that local youth coaching standouts Juan Carlos Michia and Victor Pastora are joining the club as the first two academy coaches.

Both coaches have made recent stops at Weston FC, with Michia currently completing his final season at the academy’s U-12 head coach. Michia has an extensive career with one of the highlights being his service as an assistant at the 2003 FIFA U-20 World Cup for the United States.

Pastora’s most recent role was also at Weston FC where he served as the academy’s technical director. The academy has seen success during Pastora’s reign as 18 players have advanced from the academy to the professional level in the past three years.

Real Salt Lake Hires Rob Zarkos as Executive Vice President of Soccer Operations

Real Salt Lake announced it has restructured its front office while also bringing in Rob Zarkos as executive vice president of soccer operations.

Zarkos’ new role will handle oversight and management of all operations for Real Salt Lake, Real Monarchs SLC, Utah Royals FC, and the Real Salt Lake Academy while reporting directly to Owner Dell Loy Hansen.

“I’m excited for this opportunity and it gives me the authority to get things done and execute Mr. Hansen’s vision,” Zarkos said. “This will allow us to integrate from top-to-bottom efficiently. We’ve grown very quickly and it’s time to integrate everything, put in systems, processes and procedures and generally operate better. I come from a background of building companies and optimizing them, so when it came time to optimize the team side, I jumped at it.”

This not Zarkos’ first role in the organization. The newly appointed executive vice president of soccer operations was previously Real Monarchs’ president and vice president of soccer administration for the organization from 2014-2018.

LA Galaxy announce Juan José Romero as Goalkeeper Coach

The LA Galaxy announced on Thursday that Juan José Romero would be joining the club as goalkeeper coach.

The 39-year-old was brought into the club by new head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto, as the pair worked together for two-and-a-half years at Boca Juniors.

Romero’s previous work includes being a member of the Argentina National Team staff for four years, a stint which ended in 2014 with a FIFA World Cup runners-up medal.

The club’s new goalkeeper coach joins assistant coaches Gustavo Barros Schelotto, Ariel Pereyra, and fitness coach Javier Valdecantos. The group all joined from Boca Juniors where they won two Argentine Primera División championships together.