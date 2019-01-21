Nantes manager Halilhodzic claims Miazga faked back injury

U.S. Men’s National Team centerback Matt Miazga’s loan spell at FC Nantes has been an unsuccessful one to say the least and looks to be nearing its end.

Nantes manager Vahid Halilhodzic claims that Miazga faked a back injury while also stating the defender is back in England with Chelsea, Goal reported. Miazga joined Nantes on a season-long loan spell last summer but only made eight appearances for the club in all competitions.

He recently started Nantes’ 4-0 French Cup win over Chateauroux back on Jan. 4th but has since failed to see the pitch. It was also reported that Miazga was seeking to terminate his loan early after failing to earn first-team minutes with the club.

🎙 Vahid Halilhodzic : "Le chantage dont je parlais hier, c'était à propos de @MattMiazga3. Il m'a assuré qu'il avait mal au dos. Après examens, il n'y avait pourtant pas de problème… Il voulait juste quitter le Club."#ESSGFCN — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) January 21, 2019

“The blackmail I was talking about yesterday was about Matt Miazga,” Halilhodzic said. “He assured me that he had a sore back. After exams, however, there was no problem… He just wanted to leave the club.”

“This morning Miazga was in England, in Chelsea,” he continued. “He didn’t warn anyone. These things bother me. But it has to be done with, even if it disappointed me a lot.”

With the end of the January Transfer Window just 10 days away, Miazga still has time to seek a move. Despite a $5 million move to Chelsea in Jan. 2016, Miazga has only made two first-team appearances for the Blues.

His most successful spell came with Dutch outfit Vitesse Arnhem where he totaled 55 appearances in two seasons, while lifting the 2016-17 Dutch Cup and scoring three goals in total.

Miazga has also won 11 caps with the USMNT but was unable to be a part of Gregg Berhalter’s first camp in charge due to domestic play.