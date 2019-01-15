Neymar: Weah can be one of Europe's top attackers

Timothy Weah may be heading out on loan from European giants Paris Saint-Germain but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t continued receiving support from his star teammates.

Brazilian star Neymar has backed the 18-year-old after his six-month loan move to Scottish Champions Celtic. Weah scored in PSG’s French Super Cup triumph over Monaco back in August, before netting his first Ligue 1 goal a week later. However, since then he has struggled to make Thomas Tuchel’s squad with several international stars in the lineup.

“It is a very exciting move for Timothy,” Neymar told Record Sport. “From what I have seen of his talent, he has everything to go and become one of the top attacking players in Europe.”

“It is a good move for Timothy. Celtic too, as they are getting such a big talent, as well as PSG because Timothy has a chance to get experience and games before returning to us as a more complete player.”

After breaking onto the scene with the U.S. Men’s National Team, Weah struggled in front of goal to end 2018. In eight appearances, he was only able to muster one goal back in a 3-0 success over Bolivia last May. Still, his potential is something that has both PSG and USMNT fans alike excited for the future.

“Timothy has the talent, we already knew that, but also he also has a great attitude,” said Neymar. “From the first day that I met him, he has wanted to learn from the players who have already won the major trophies — the players here who have already achieved big things in the game.”

“Timothy is a fun guy to be around but he is also very humble and that is what you want to see from a younger player. It is what a coach wants to see as it means they want to learn.”

The son of former Ballon d’Or winner George Weah, Timothy is now expected to play a huge role for Celtic who are looking to repeat their domestic treble in Scotland. Despite heading into the winter break level on points with local rivals Rangers, Celtic has been able to find glory by season’s end.

With the team lacking strikers, Weah will aim to partner with fellow Frenchman Odsonne Eduard in Brendan Rodgers’ plans. Celtic returns to domestic play this weekend as they host Airdrieonians in the Scottish Cup.

“Timothy’s father was one of the greatest strikers ever but he does not feel the pressure of having the name — I respect that,” Neymar said. “He just has confidence in his own ability and in his own game, which is how I was at his age.”