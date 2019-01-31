Report: D.C. United selling Acosta to Paris Saint-Germain

One of they key pieces in D.C. United’s revival last season appears to be on his way to a European giant.
According to ESPN, Luciano Acosta left D.C. United’s training camp and is bound for Paris, where he is set to sign for Paris Saint-Germain, pending a medical. No specific figure was mentioned for the transfer fee, just that it was “less than €10 million” and it will meet Acosta’s personal contract terms.
While Acosta is hardly a comparison to the Brazilian superstar, PSG are in the hunt for attacking talent to fill the void left by Neymar suffering another long-term injury.
The 24-year-old attacking midfielder came to D.C. in 2016 from Boca Juniors in his native Argentina. In three seasons with the club, he has scored 18 goals and provided 33 assists in 95 regular season appearances. He has not scored a goal in two career playoff games.
If everything goes through, Acosta could be in PSG’s squad as early as Sunday’s match against Lyon. It’s more realistic that he makes his debut next week when they face semi-professional Villefranche-Beaujolais on the road in the Coupe de France round of 16.
Wow. this isn’t going to pan out for many teams getting worse.
Don’t make the playoffs, or marginally make them. Then sell your best players. Ok.
.
One thing to win a title and get a great player, THEN do that.
DC UNITED, THAT’S WHY YOU SHOULD HAVE PICKED UP SEBASTIAN GIOVINCO SO WE COULD WIN 2019⚽, 2020⚽ AND 2021⚽ MLS SEASONS……Rooney to Gio….Gio to Rooney. My dream is ruined, absolutely ruined. why DC, why 😔
They should have just kept weah and not send him on lone. No way Luciano Costa better than Tim Weah. Yes Weah is good enough to start on any MLS team even Columbus.
Different positions. But in terms of who you would pick of the two if you were simply drafting players, I think it’s pretty close. Based on current abilities and not potential, most may actually go with Acosta
While I understand the hype, the reality is Weah is not on Acostas level yet, position aside! Weah has some maturing to do in the sport, the Celtic move was a good one to realize that!
At this point in their careers, Acosta is a much better player than Weah.
