Report: Josh Wolff to be named Berhalter’s top assistant with USMNT

U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter is getting ready for his first camp in charge of the USMNT, and the staff he will bring in to coach the team is finally beginning to take shape.
Former USMNT striker Josh Wolff, who spent the last five seasons under Berhalter as an assistant in Columbus, is reportedly set to be named the USMNT’s top assistant, according to Yahoo Sports.
Wolff earned 52 caps with the USMNT and appeared in two World Cups back in 2002 and 2006. He also played with Berhalter for two years domestically at 1860 Munich.
After a 15-year career, Wolff served as an assistant coach at D.C. United in 2012-13. If Wolff does move to U.S. Soccer, he will join Asher Mendelsohn who also was the former Director of Soccer Operations in Columbus.
Berhalter’s first camp as USMNT head coach begins next week in Chula Vista, Cali ahead of a pair of friendlies against Panama and Costa Rica on Jan. 27th and Feb. 2nd respectively.
So much for learning from the World Cup qualifying failure. All of this is just going back to what we were already doing before. The USSF doesn’t want progess, they want status quo. The only good to come out of this mess is that there is a specific GM position for the national team, but even Stewart has already started screwing that up…
like i said before, i fail to see what he can teach our forwards. sargent, jozy, wood, etc., the leading guys have already had or are projected to have club and country careers that eclipse anything wolff could do. his fans will cite the maxim that you don’t have to be a great player to coach, except he’s never been a head anywhere and Columbus didn’t set the world afire. so i’m a little concerned if we just start xeroxing Columbus to try and get success at a higher level, when Columbus has been modestly effective under their own power. I’d like to see assistants with independent/repeated success, more experience, not just a coach who is already a stretch moving his semi-successful staff up a rung.
I understand why you would want someone who had perhaps a more highly decorated career but there’s a ton of great coaches in the world who never had illustrious playing careers. Alex Ferguson never played outside Scotland and only achieved a few call ups, Mourinho bounced around a little in Portugal during his playing career but you wouldn’t complain that he isn’t as good as Drogba or Lampard ever were, would you? I realize Wolfe is no Ferguson or Mourinho but that doesn’t mean he won’t be effective. Coaching takes a certain eye and certain mentality and doesn’t necessarily require a super illustrious playing career.
Next they’ll announce that the USMNT colors have been changed to black and gold…
we’ve already anticipated the move by dropping down the Hex table, next thing we have to do is forget history and start talking about how we punch above our weight in lieu of actual silverware
If they do that to the away jersey, I’m writing letters to some politicians…
