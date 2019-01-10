Report: MAC Hermann winner, Fire academy product Gutman joins Celtic

Not long after lifting College Soccer’s most prestigious individual award, Indiana University defender Andrew Gutman is on the way to Europe.

The 2018 MAC Hermann winner has reportedly signed with Scottish Premier League giants Celtic, ending a long period of speculation about Gutman’s future professionally.

I’m told Scottish giant Celtic has completed the signing of Indiana University standout and Hermann Award winner Andrew Gutman. That’s a big blow for the Chicago Fire, which had offered the left back a sizable homegrown player contract. — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) January 10, 2019

Despite a recent trial with fellow Fire teammate Matt Polster at Celtic rivals Rangers, Gutman has decided to join Brendan Rodgers side.

Gutman’s rights in MLS will still remain with the Fire, but it’s unsure whether or not he will ever return to the club.

A four-year starter and recent captain for the Hoosiers, Gutman is coming off a 23-match season with Indiana which saw him tally 11 goals and add nine assists. He helped the Hoosiers win Big-Ten regular season and tournament titles, and a place in the NCAA College Cup semifinals.

He totaled 90 games in his career at Indiana, scoring 20 goals and registering 17 assists.

Gutman becomes the second recent American player to move to Celtic, following PSG loanee Timothy Weah who will be on-loan for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign.