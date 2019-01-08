Report: NYCFC close to acquiring Keaton Parks on-loan

Keaton Parks has struggled to crack the first team at Portuguese giants Benfica, being reduced to time with the B team this season. However, it looks like the U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder could be on his way to Major League Soccer.

According to MLS reports, NYCFC are close to acquiring the 19-year-old on-loan from Benfica for the 2019 season.

https://twitter.com/samstejskal/status/1082405077573402626?s=21

Parks moved to Benfica in June of 2017 and has made 42 appearances for the club’s reserves over the past two seasons. 2017-18 saw Parks rack up seven goals and six assists in 29 appearances, while this season he has recorded one assist in 13 matches.

The Plano, Texas native won his only cap with the USMNT last May in a 3-0 friendly win over Bolivia in Chester, PA.

Benfica B returns to domestic play on Wednesday against Vitoria SC B, while NYCFC kicks off their 2019 regular season on March 2nd at Orlando City SC.