Reports: Luciano Acosta to PSG deal falls through

Luciano Acosta won’t be the latest player to leave Major League Soccer for a big-name club in Europe.

Acosta, who was in Paris with D.C. United general manager Dave Kasper on Thursday in hopes of sealing a deal to Paris Saint-Germain, will be staying in MLS, according to reports from the Washington Post and The Athletic.

The Black and Red reportedly expected a bid around $10 million and they were also reported to want somewhere between $13 and $15 million for the Argentinian midfielder, who recorded 10 goals and 17 assists in 2018.

PSG reportedly offered a bid of $7 million that moved up to $8 million, while another report mentioned a bid of around $9.1 million.

No matter what the official price of the bid was, the two sides were unable to get a deal done before the European transfer window shut on Thursday night.

Acosta will now return to D.C. United’s preseason camp in Florida in preparation for the 2019 MLS campaign, which begins on March 3 against Atlanta United for Ben Olsen’s side.