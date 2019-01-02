SBI 2019 MLS Draft Big Board (Version 1.0)

The 2019 MLS Draft is a little more than a week away, and it’s time to start looking at the talent available to the league’s 24 teams.
As is the tradition at SBI, we will be ranking the MLS Draft prospects in the days leading up to the draft, which is set for Friday, January 19 in Philadelphia.
The first SBI MLS Draft Big Board includes the seven players reported as having signed Generation Adidas deals, as well two more top prospects, Manny Perez and David Egbo, who could still be signed to the group.
This board will be filled out in the coming days, with more detailed info on all the top prospects, so be sure to keep checking in here. Look for a brand new Big Board to drop on Monday, with a final Big Board set to drop on January 10th.
Now, without further ado, here are the top prospects in the 2019 MLS Draft:
SBI MLS Draft Big Board (Version 1.0)
(*=Generation Adidas Player)
1. *MANNY PEREZ, North Carolina St. Right Back (Bio)
2. *FRANKIE AMAYA, UCLA, Central Midfielder (Bio)
3. *TAJON BUCHANAN, Syracuse, Right winger/forward (Bio)
4. *J.J. WILLIAMS, Kentucky, Striker (Bio)
5. *SIAD HADJI, VCU, Winger/Midfielder (Bio)
6. *DAVID EGBO, Akron, Forward (Bio)
7. CALLUM MONTGOMERY, Charlotte, Centerback (Bio)
8. ANDRE SHINIYASHIKI, Denver, Forward (Bio)
9. AKEEM WARD, Creighton, Right Back (Bio)
10. *DAYNE ST. CLAIR, Maryland, Goalkeeper (Bio)
11. TOMMY MCCABE, Notre Dame, Defensive Midfielder (Bio)
12. SANTIAGO PATINO, FIU, Forward (Bio)
13. LOGAN GDULA, Wake Forest, Right Back (Bio)
14. SERGIO RIVAS, Seattle, Central Midfielder (Bio)
15. *GRIFFIN DORSEY, Indiana, Right Winger (Bio)
16. *JOHN NELSON, North Carolina, Left Back (Bio)
17. BRAD DUNWELL, Wake Forest, Defensive Midfielder (Bio)
18. RYAN SIERAKOWSKI, Michigan State, Striker (Bio)
19. ABDI MOHAMMED, Akron, Right Back (Bio)
20. WOUTER VERSTRAATEN, Pacific, Centerback (Bio)
21. DEJUAN JONES, Michigan State, Right Winger/RB (Bio)
22. JACOB HAUSER-RAMSEY, UConn, Centerback (Bio)
23. CHASE GASPER, Maryland, Left Back (Bio)
24. ALEX COMSIA, North Carolina, Centerback (Bio)
25. HASSANI DOTSON, Oregon State, Central Midfielder (Bio)
26. CAMDEN RILEY, Pacific, Defensive Midfielder
27. MARCELLO BORGES, Michigan, Left Back
By all accounts, Manny Perez is going to be a Celtic player before the week is out.
