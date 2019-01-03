SBI Question of the Day: Is Chelsea the right move for Christian Pulisic?

Chelsea made Christian Pulisic the most expensive American player in history on Wednesday by securing his transfer from Borussia Dortmund.
The move by the U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder, who is on loan at Dortmund for the rest of the season, was met with plenty of criticism.
The constant managerial change, competition for a place at Chelsea and the tough nature of the Premier League were all brought forth as concerns after Pulisic’s move was announced.
Time will tell if the switch from the Bundesliga to the Premier League benefits Pulisic, and the USMNT, but for now we’re left to make instant judgments of the transfer.
What do you think of the move? Are you in the camp that loves the move, or the group that feels it is a mistake? Cast your vote and share your thoughts on the move in the comments section below.
More complicated then Yes and No. You only play for so long, make the $ while its available to you. BVB and Pulisic understand this. I hope it goes well and he’s successful.
The U.S. Gets one player established at a young age in Europe and think it is going to be all sunshine and cocktails. He is only 20, he is not a finished project yet lets wait and see what happens.
Absolutely the right move. Huge challenge for him and it’s refreshing to see a player not shy away from the task.
As a Liverpool fan I hate it, as a BVB fan it’s good money but he’ll be missed. As a Pulisic fan, I like it. He proved his worth at BVB, a tough club to cut it. I think he’ll do the same at Chelsea.
I voted no and 100% of the people agreed!….wait one vote ? I think it can be, but as it stands now, he is on the bench.
He needs to be in a situation where he is the leader of the team like he will be for the nat team ( cause I don’t give a cr-p about Chelsea or any other team he is going to). Take the team on his shoulders and win. Not the usual, no chance of winning and the games don’t matter ( Yedlin ) Or the games matter, but he doesn’t play.
