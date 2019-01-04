Scally, Sands, Busio among January call-ups for joint U.S. camp

U.S. Soccer revealed the rosters for both the U.S. U-17 and U-19 Men’s National Teams who will be a part of a joint January camp with Tab Ramos’ U-20 MNT.

Seven MLS players have been chosen among the two teams, while 12 different MLS academies were represented. The camp which will run from Jan. 4-13 in Lakewood Ranch, Fla will feature scrimmages between the three squads plus a fourth opponent to be named later.

The U-17 MNT will compete in the Concacaf U-17 Championship later this Spring hoping to qualify for the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru.

The U-20 MNT will head to Poland this Summer for the 2019 FIFA World Cup in Poland after winning last Fall’s Concacaf Championship.

Headlining the U-19 roster was NYCFC midfielder James Sands, LA Galaxy defender Julian Aranjo, and Red Bulls forward Ben Mines. Sands and Mines saw MLS minutes in 2018, with Mines scoring a goal in his only appearance.

Among the U-17 call-ups were Sands’ NYCFC teammate Joe Scally, Sporting KC’s Gianluca Busio, and San Jose Earthquakes’ Gilbert Fuentes, who made his MLS debut near the end of last season. D.C. United product Griffin Yow and Chicago Fire goalkeeper Damien Las are also among the players brought back in.

Here’s the entire U-19 MNT roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Kristopher Shakes (Philadelphia Union; Coral Springs, Fla.), Samuel Fowler (Seattle Sounders FC; Issaquah, Wash.)

DEFENDERS: Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy; Lompoc, Calif.), Nathan Harriel (Chargers SC; Tampa, Fla.), Blake Malone (Seattle Sounders FC; Mercer Island, Wash.), Jean-Julian Nuphaus (California; San Jose, Calif.), Andre Reynolds II (Chicago Fire; Chicago, Ill.), Travian Sousa (Sacramento Republic FC; Lathrop, Calif.), Akil Watts (Real Mallorca/ESP; Fort Wayne, Ind.), Sean Zawadzki (Georgetown; Oldmsted, Ohio)

MIDFIELDERS: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union; Medford Township; N.J.), Blaine Ferri (Greuther Fürth/GER; Southlake, Texas), Marcelo Palomino (Unattached; Frisco, Texas), Thomas Roberts (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), James Sands (New York City FC; Rye, N.Y.)

FORWARDS: Hunter George (Sacramento Republic FC; Lincoln, Calif.), (Matthew Hundley (Colorado Rapids; Littleton, Colo.), Manuel Lopez Terrazas (Santos Laguna/MEX; El Paso, Texas), Declan McGlynn (Seattle University; Issaquah, Wash.), Benjamin Mines (New York Red Bulls; Ridgefield, Conn.)

Here’s the entire U-17 MNT roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Aaron Cervantes (Orange County SC; China Hills, Calif.), Damian Las (Chicago Fire; Norridge, Ill.), Bryan Dowd (FC United; Willow Springs, Ill.), Chituru Odunze (Vancouver Whitecaps FC/CAN; Calgary, Alberta)

DEFENDERS: Axel Alejandre (FC United; Chicago, Ill.), Adam Armour (North Carolina FC; Cary, N.C.), Tayvon Gray (New York City FC; Bronx, N.Y.), Kobe Hernandez (LA Galaxy; Los Angeles, Calif.), Mason Judge (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; Tampa, Fla.), Antino Lopez (Shattuck-St. Mary’s; Las Vegas, Nev.), Joe Scally (New York City FC; Lake Grove, N.Y.), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; Chatham, N.J.), Rickson van Hees (NEC Nijmegen/NED; Oss, Netherlands)

MIDFIELDERS: Gianluca Busio (Sporting Kansas City; Greensboro, N.C.), Maxi Dietz (Freiburg/GER; Frankfurt, Germany), Gilbert Fuentes (San Jose Earthquakes; Tracy, Calif.), Cesar Garcia (FC Dallas; The Colony, Texas), Jack Imperato (Villarreal/ESP; San Jose, Calif.), Bryang Kayo (D.C. United; Poolesville, Md.), Adam Saldana (LA Galaxy; Panorama City, Calif.), Pablo Soares (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; Krefeld, Germany), Peter Stroud (West Ham United/ENG; Chester, N.J.)

FORWARDS: Jack de Vries (Philadelphia Union; Wayne, Pa.), Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez (Seattle Sounders FC; Kent, Wash.), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas; McKinney, Texas), Giovanni Reyna (Unattached; Bedford, N.Y.), Ray Serrano (Seattle Sounders FC; Graham, Wash.), Griffin Yow (D.C. United; Clifton, Va.)