Tab Ramos calls up 14 new players to USMNT U-20 camp

Tab Ramos believes in giving young players opportunities.

On Friday, he tweeted out the January camp roster for the USMNT U-20’s side, calling this year “new year = new opportunity.”

Although there are some familiar names on the roster that were part of the 2018 CONCACAF U-20 championship, Ramos called up 14 new players to camp that weren’t part of that tournament-winning roster.

Forwards Ayo Akinola, Frankie Amaya, and Griffin Dorsey return along with midfielders Anthony Fontana, Paxton Pomykal, and Brandon Servania. Defenders Jaylin Lindsey, Matthew Real, and Sam Rogers also return from the CONCACAF U-20 championship roster.

The roster is made up of nine players from MLS clubs, eight from Division I college programs and just four players from international clubs.

Here’s the full, 23-man January camp U-20 roster, which runs through January 13th:

GOALKEEPERS (2): Justin Garces (UCLA), Trey Muse III (Indiana University)

DEFENDERS (8): Chris Durkin (DC United), Aboubacar Keita (University of Virginia), Edwin Lara (Club Leon), Jaylin Lindsey (Sporting Kansas City), Matthew Real (Philadelphia Union), Sam Rogers (Seattle Sounders), Mark Salas (University of North Carolina), Aristotle Zarris (Wake Forest)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Frankie Amaya (UCLA), Christian Cappis (Hobro IK), Jose Carranza (Louisville City FC), Omir Fernandez (Wake Forest), Anthony Fontana (Philadelphia Union), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas), Brandon Servania (FC Dallas)

FORWARDS (6): Ayo Akinola (Toronto FC), Simon Becher (unattached), Griffin Dorsey (Indiana University), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas) Nebiyou Perry (FC Koln), Justin Rennicks (Indiana University), Nick Taitague (FC Schalke 04)