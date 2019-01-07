Tata Martino announced as Mexican National Team head coach

After leading Atlanta United to an MLS Cup in only their second season, Gerardo “Tata” Martino has officially made the jump to the Mexican National Team.

Martino was officially named the new boss of El Tri on Monday after confirming his departure from the Five Stripes last October. The Argentine was introduced to the media at the Mexico City headquarters of the Mexican Federation.

Incondicionales, this is the beginning of a new journey!! 💪🏼 Meet our new Head Coach. 🇲🇽⚽#PasiónyOrgullo | #FMFporNuestroFútbol pic.twitter.com/CIwFyXcPSc — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) January 7, 2019

The 56-year-old has reportedly signed a four-year contract with El Tri with performance-related options to extend. Martino’s coaching staff will include Sergio Giovagnoli, Jorge Theiler, Damian Silvero, and Rodolfo Paladini.

Martino brings a lengthy managerial resume to Mexico having been at the helm of the Argentinian and Paraguayan National Teams, as well as Barcelona and Newell’s Old Boys. 2018 saw Martino named MLS Coach of the Year after the Five Stripes finished in second-place in the Eastern Conference before rolling their way to an MLS Cup title.

El Tri’s next matches will take place this March as they face Chile and Paraguay on March 22nd and 26th respectively.