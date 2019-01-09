Tata Martino to return to Atlanta with Mexico on June 5

Freshly-minted Mexico head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino will coach one of El Tri’s final games before the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup in a familiar building.

The former Atlanta United manager, who won the 2018 MLS Cup with the Five Stripes, returns to Atlanta on June 5 against an opponent to be determined.

The match will be played 10 days before El Tri opens up its Gold Cup campaign at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Currently, Mexico has matches scheduled for the March international window against Chile and Paraguay in California to prepare for the Gold Cup.