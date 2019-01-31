The SBI View: Michael Bradley is playing just like Andrea Pirlo

Michael Bradley, at this stage in his career, is like Andrea Pirlo at the end of his.
Seriously. Bradley right now is just like Pirlo, and that is not necessarily a compliment.
Rewatch the U.S. Men’s National Team’s 3-0 victory over that feeble side Panama trotted out (you will need ESPN+, of course) this past Sunday and you will notice all of the qualities that have made Bradley such a polarizing figure to American fans. Bradley turned in a solid shift on the night and was amongst the better performers because of his accurate passing, but his efforts on the defensive end, similarly to Pirlo during the latter years of his playing days, continued to leave plenty to be desired.
Let’s be clear about this: The Panamanians did not offer a whole lot in the attack. When they tried to get forward, however, Bradley often stood in place like a traffic cone and was not able to provide much in the way of resistance — aside from one play in the second half in which he made a lung-busting run back to stop a counter.
Instead, Bradley just gingerly moved from space to space in an attempt to block passing lanes and never showed much defensive bite. There were certain plays where challenging for the ball and getting stuck in was needed, but he either stood nearby and watched as other players put out fires or he chose to parry and contain the opponent without ever really trying to take the ball away.
Two plays in a matter of minutes in the first half come to mind. The first was in the 33rd minute when he failed to react to a headed pass directed at him by Jeremy Ebobisse and then jogged towards the loose ball instead of trying to win it back, resulting in a skied shot attempt from distance by Panama. The other came two minutes later when Bradley failed to compete for an aerial ball that was in the U.S. penalty area and his nearby vicinity, leaving Daniel Lovitz to take care of it unsuccessfully before Panama won it back, moved it around, and took a shot on frame that was saved.
Mind you, this is the same type of lackadaisical defensive play that he was so widely criticized for in the aftermath of the infamous 2-1 loss to Trinidad & Tobago that cost the Americans a 2018 World Cup berth. It is the same type of play that has made him a public piñata to much of the U.S. fanbase.
While his restraint could be in part tactical, a sure reason for why Bradley may have played like that against Panama this past Sunday and in other matches for both the U.S. and his club, Toronto FC, in recent years is that Father Time has hit him early. Once a player characterized by his tenacity, range, and work rate, the 31-year-old Bradley now is seen as a cerebral player who influences the game with his experience and ability to dictate the tempo.
Just like Pirlo.
“I think the first thing to understand about Michael is that he’s a very smart soccer player,” said U.S. head coach Gregg Berhalter following Sunday’s victory. “You don’t get 143 caps unless you have real quality and I think that’s what’s undervalued in him. Getting to work with him up close and see training and see his kind of game intelligence and technical ability, it’s impressive. It really is.”
Now let’s give credit where it’s due. Bradley, when playing as a deep-lying midfielder tasked with both protecting the defense and serving as the link between the back and front lines, can distribute the ball well from deeper positions.
Again, just like Pirlo.
Bradley usually needs some space and time, but give him that and he can be very effective and can dictate the tempo of a match. He reminded us of that on Sunday, demonstrating vision, an ability to pass between the lines, and the quality of finding teammates quickly and accurately.
That is all well and good and plenty of teams across the world have deep-lying players whose fortes are not necessarily on the defensive side. The question that remains is if the U.S. can afford to play that way.
If they do and Bradley continues to be the No. 6, then the team will need the players around him to pick up much more of the slack, especially against equal or superior opposition, to make up for his defensive deficiencies.
Just like Pirlo.
Hot takes here. I expected this to be something I totally disagreed with from the title (I imagine that was intentional ;)). But, I do agree with the comparison. I remember a play from Pirlo when he was at NYCFC: he was on the front post for a corner and literally didn’t move. He stood and watched as the play occurred right around him and they were scored on. (If this isn’t common to everyone’s memory, my apologies.) While that’s not exactly relevant to most of the run-of-play movements listed in the piece, it is relevant in the laziness that they both seem to have adopted. I personally don’t want him to come back in the next game or the next camp or the next tournament, etc. The USMNT is not like NYCFC in that selling Bradley jerseys and his ticket office draw makes up for his on-the-field deficiencies. If it’s time to move on, move on. Most of the players who deserved their “walk-off” game are now retired (Dempsey, Donovan), essentially retired (Howard, DMB), or irrelevant (Jozy, and Baldy Bradley). He shouldn’t receive this pass and pressure should be laid on the team and the federation until that’s changed.
Surprising article but a good read. Im amazed that so many see that Bradley is not the answer going forward…. except maybe GB. Greg has painted himself into a corner on this topic. Seeing what GB does next game with Bradley will be key to seeing where were going. If he were to give the majority of the minutes to another player against CR, I would be happy. It would appear to be fair response. If he comes back with Bradley for 80 minutes again, I think he will be close to losing me. Ill also be watching to see if he sits “the skunk” After stinking the place up, he should not start again. If he and MB both start…… we’re in trouble with this coach
Franco comin’ in hot!
Why can’t Pirlo be like Bradley? Because Bradley is da best – SBI always.
Not the argument or point I’m making with this piece. I’m saying Bradley is a defensive liability with deficiencies that are glaring for someone deployed in the No. 6 role. I think it’s a net negative having him out on the field for the reasons listed in the story, but Berhalter seems inclined to use him nonetheless.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The SBI View: Michael Bradley is playing just like a poor mans Andrea Pirlo*
I would take a 60-year-old Pirlo over a 30-year-old Bradley every day of the week.
are we talking about Pirlo MLS or Pirlo Serie A. There’s a HUGE difference.
Pirlo MLS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Role of the NUMBER 6
The no. 6 has vitally important functions. When in possession he must link the defensive line with the midfield and know when to transfer the ball from back to front and side to side.
–
He can manage the pace of game, speeding it up by playing forward or slowing it down by going sideways. If his positioning, movement, decision making and passing are not all of high quality this becomes extremely difficult.
–
The player also has to be accomplished defensively; it’s typically the The no. 6 who has the crucial role of anticipating and pushing up at the right moment to stop an opponent’s vertical pass. If he misses the opponent can attack freely through the middle.
–
The number 6 has to be completely focused when his team is in attack, reacting to every situation and covering holes left by players who’ve pushed forward.
–
Every other position in football has a specific role, but the The no. 6 is so varied and vital, he has to be the best thinker on the pitch.
–
Now from the write up above, lets look at MICHAEL BRADLEY:
Lacks the speed to close down players or cover holes of players moving forward
Makes no Offensive contribution (goals, Assist, set pieces)
Has no Aerial ability what so ever during corners, set pieces or clearances
Has not physical strength or stamina
Lacks as a player defensively
Lacks the “reactive quickness” to the ball
–
Klinsman failed with Bradley on the pitch, Arena’s career went up in flames with Bradley on the pitch and now Berhalter’s career IS GOING TO GO to $hit$ if he is compelled to use Bradley as his number 6 (as a team is only as strong as the weakness link, in this case, IN THE MIDDLE!!!!!).
–
Yes he might be the best thinker on the team, yes he knows how to position himself on the field, Yes he has a lot of experience but he lacks the attributes of a GOOD number 6….and once beaten he is worthless and relies on other people to correct his mistakes in the most vulnerable area of the field. I WISH HE STARTS AGAINST COSTA RICA 😏
“If Bradley👴 continues to be the No. 6, then the team will need the players around him to pick up much more of the slack, especially against equal or superior opposition, to make up for his defensive deficiencies.”…….WHAT? so they know he lacks on defense and doesn’t contribute on offense in goals and assists (and the USMNT OBVIOUSLY doesn’t maintain possession of the ball against average opposition when he is on the pitch) yet he is taking up space on the team? So in other words, have other players need to step up and SUPPORT HIS DISABILITY and work twice as hard to keep him on the team🤨 ? hahahahaha 😆🤣….how about we get rid of him JUST LIKE PIRLO at NYCFC 🙄
That’s the whole argument I’m making. Bradley does not cut it defensively and should not be starting, but Berhalter seems inclined to go with him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SBI- trying to troll us much??? He looked good against a sh*t Panama team that was sitting back defending and he had fresh legs after a long period of rest. Regardless- let the Philosopher Jogger hang around for awhile if he can put in these performances against better teams. But let’s not build around him or decide to play other, better players out of position to accommodate him (cough, cough Tyler Adams at RB). One good sign is that Berhalter didn’t make him captain. A better one would be if Will Trapp get’s at least as many minutes as Bradley in the next game.
