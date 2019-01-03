Thursday MLS Ticker: TFC hires Ali Curtis, Ezequiel Barco sidelined four weeks, and more

One of the most coveted front-office free agents in Major League Soccer has a new home.

Toronto FC named Ali Curtis its new general manager on Thursday, and he’ll start his new role immediately, with Tim Bezbatchenko reportedly set to take a similar position with the Columbus Crew.

“Ali brings great MLS experience having been a player, an executive in the league office and as New York Red Bulls sporting director,” Toronto FC president Bill Manning said.

“His work with the Red Bulls saw the club become Supporters’ Shield winners, while strengthening their academy and the pathway for youth players to become professionals,” Manning said. “We needed to move quickly and decisively and we are excited to get right to work with Ali, beginning with next week’s draft.”

Curtis’ most recent job saw him serve as the New York Red Bulls’ sporting director. During his two seasons with the club in 2015 and 2016, the Red Bulls captured the best record in the Eastern Conference twice as well as the Supporters’ Shield in his first season.

Ezequiel Barco set to miss four weeks with right knee injury

Atlanta United confirmed on Thursday that Ezequiel Barco would be sidelined for three to four weeks with right knee tendonitis suffered while on international duty with Argentina’s U-20 National Team.

Barco featured in 26 games during his first MLS campaign in 2018, starting 19 of those matches. The teenager scored four goals and added three assists in the regular season.

Atlanta United’s season beings on February 21st, as it takes on Herediano in their first Concacaf Champions League match.

Yangel Herrera training with Manchester City, to be loaned in January

After two seasons with New York City FC on loan from Manchester City, it seems Yangel Herrera will be sent out on loan once again with several Spanish sides interested in the Venezuelan international.

Herrera won his way into Patrick Vieira’s side during his first campaign with NYCFC in 2017, as he featured on 18 occasions. In the following campaign, the 20-year-old missed a large chunk of the season due to injury.

Herrera featured in all three of NYCFC’s playoff games against the Philadelphia Union and Atlanta United.

Andy Loughnane appointed as Austin FC’s first club president

Austin FC announced on Thursday the appointment of Andy Loughnane as the first club president.

Lougnane has a connection with current Austin FC CEO Anthony Precour, as the pair worked together at Columbus Crew SC with Loughnane acting as the club’s president of business operations.

“Andy’s long track record of success in the sports and entertainment industry, and his instrumental leadership of Columbus Crew SC make him the ideal leader to serve as president of Austin FC,” Precourt said in a statement.

“The opportunity to launch a city’s first major league team, open a state-of-the-art stadium, and begin the process of competing for the first major league championship in the history of Austin is the opportunity of a lifetime, and I am incredibly honored to represent Anthony Precourt and Major League Soccer as we collectively build this community asset for all of Austin to enjoy,” Loughnane said.