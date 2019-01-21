Tottenham-Chelsea headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

The English Football League Cup returns this week with the second leg of both semi-final matches set to take place.
Tottenham will head to Stamford Bridge with a 1-0 aggregate lead hoping to advance past Chelsea. The other game sees Manchester City head to visit Burton Albion with a comfortable 9-0 lead.
Spanish teams will also be involved in cup competition this week with Barcelona clash with Sevilla headlining the quarter-final round. Barcelona will play the visiting role for the first leg on Wednesday. Real Madrid will also feature in the cup as they host Girona on Thursday.
Coupe de France action will also be available as PSG take on Strasbourg following the former’s 9-0 win over the weekend against Guingamp in Ligue 1 play.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams Monday-Thursday:
Monday
La Liga
3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Eibar vs Espanyol
Italian Serie A
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Genoa vs Milan
2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Juventus vs Chievo
English Football League Championship
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bolton Wanderers vs West Bromwich Albion
Turkish Super Lig
12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Bursaspor vs Fenerbahçe
Tuesday
Copa del Rey
3:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Getafe vs Valencia
Coupe de France
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Toulouse vs Reims
3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Monaco vs Metz
Copa MX
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Puebla vs Juárez
8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Cafetaleros de Tapachula vs Cimarrones de Sonora
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Atlas vs Universidad Guadalajara
10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Veracruz vs Lobos BUAP
A-League
3:50 A.M. – ESPN+ – Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers
Wednesday
English Football League Cup
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Burton Albion vs Manchester City
Copa Del Rey
3:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Sevilla vs Barcelona
Ligue 1
1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nîmes vs Angers SCO
Coupe de France
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Saint-Étienne vs Dijon
2:55 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – PSG vs Strasbourg
Copa MX
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Alebrijes de Oaxaca vs Cruz Azul
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – América vs Atlético San Luis
Scottish Premiership
2:45 p.m. – B/R Live – Kilmarnock vs Rangers
A-League
1:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC
3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners
6 a.m. – ESPN+ – Perth Glory vs Adelaide United
Thursday
English Football League Cup
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
Copa del Rey
1:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Espanyol vs Real Betis
3:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs Girona
Coupe de France
3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Amiens SC vs Olympique Lyonnais
