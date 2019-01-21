Tottenham-Chelsea headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

The English Football League Cup returns this week with the second leg of both semi-final matches set to take place.

Tottenham will head to Stamford Bridge with a 1-0 aggregate lead hoping to advance past Chelsea. The other game sees Manchester City head to visit Burton Albion with a comfortable 9-0 lead.

Spanish teams will also be involved in cup competition this week with Barcelona clash with Sevilla headlining the quarter-final round. Barcelona will play the visiting role for the first leg on Wednesday. Real Madrid will also feature in the cup as they host Girona on Thursday.

Coupe de France action will also be available as PSG take on Strasbourg following the former’s 9-0 win over the weekend against Guingamp in Ligue 1 play.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams Monday-Thursday:

Monday

La Liga

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Eibar vs Espanyol

Italian Serie A

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Genoa vs Milan

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Juventus vs Chievo

English Football League Championship

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bolton Wanderers vs West Bromwich Albion

Turkish Super Lig

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Bursaspor vs Fenerbahçe

Tuesday

Copa del Rey

3:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Getafe vs Valencia

Coupe de France

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Toulouse vs Reims

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Monaco vs Metz

Copa MX

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Puebla vs Juárez

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Cafetaleros de Tapachula vs Cimarrones de Sonora

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Atlas vs Universidad Guadalajara

10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Veracruz vs Lobos BUAP

A-League

3:50 A.M. – ESPN+ – Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Wednesday

English Football League Cup

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Burton Albion vs Manchester City

Copa Del Rey

3:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Sevilla vs Barcelona

Ligue 1

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nîmes vs Angers SCO

Coupe de France

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Saint-Étienne vs Dijon

2:55 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – PSG vs Strasbourg

Copa MX

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Alebrijes de Oaxaca vs Cruz Azul

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – América vs Atlético San Luis

Scottish Premiership

2:45 p.m. – B/R Live – Kilmarnock vs Rangers

A-League

1:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC

3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners

6 a.m. – ESPN+ – Perth Glory vs Adelaide United

Thursday

English Football League Cup

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Copa del Rey

1:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Espanyol vs Real Betis

3:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs Girona

Coupe de France

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Amiens SC vs Olympique Lyonnais