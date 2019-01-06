Wayne Rooney arrested for public intoxication last month

Wayne Rooney did not have a particularly great holiday season.
According to ABC7, the D.C. United midfielder was reportedly arrested for public intoxication/searing at Washington D.C.’s Dulles International Airport on December 16. The infraction was a misdemeanor and he was released from police custody on recognizance and he paid a $25 fine and court costs.
This is not Rooney’s first run-in with the law when it comes to alcohol. He is currently serving a two-year ban from driving in the U.K. after he was arrested for drunk driving in September 2017.
Rooney came over to D.C. United over the summer after a long, successful career with Everton and Manchester United. He scored 12 goals in 20 regular season games with the team.
Shortly after the news broke, the club issued the following statement: “We are aware of news reports indicating that Wayne Rooney was arrested in December. We understand the media’s interest in this matter but believe this is a private matter for Wayne that D.C. United will handle internally.”
Sounds like he had a few too many in the airport headed home to the UK for Xmas. Reading between the lines he was a little too soused and loud and got a $25 ticket on the way to the gate, after he was cited walked off and boarded. Not great and worth monitoring but not in the league of a DUI either.
You think there is a pattern of behavior here?
There was a point in Rooney’s career were i felt he was one of the most well rounded footballers in the world. However, his pattern of behavior is very dysfunctional beyond just poor judgment.
You do know that he’s semi-retired and playing in mls, right?
