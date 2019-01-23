Weah scores second Celtic goal in five-day span

Timothy Weah looks to be enjoying his time with Scottish Premier League giants Celtic.

The U.S. Men’s National Team forward made it two goals in five days as he found the back of the net for the first time in league play on Wednesday. Weah’s finish capped off a dominant 4-0 league win for Celtic over visiting St. Mirren.

Despite having to come off the bench for the second straight match, Weah made a lively introduction to the Celtic Park faithful.

After being played in by an excellent through ball, Weah slotted underneath Vaclav Hladky to the bottom-right corner for his second goal of the season. Weah finished the match with two shots on goal in his 26-minute cameo.

86' – Perfectly weighted through ball from Ewan Henderson allows Timo Weah to slip it under the keeper! 🍀4⃣-0⃣⚫️ #CELSTM — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 23, 2019

The win keeps Celtic atop the SPFL table on 45 points and a point clear of second-place Kilmarnock.

Weah and Co. are next in action on Jan. 26th against Hamilton Academic.