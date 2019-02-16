SBISoccer.com

Adams records first assist for RB Leipzig

Tyler Adams’ return to RB Leipzig’s starting lineup paid off in big dividends.

The 20-year-old registered his first career Bundesliga point on Saturday, assisting on Leipzig’s third goal in a 3-1 road win over Stuttgart.

With Leipzig hanging onto a 2-1 advantage midway through the second-half, Adams set up Yussuf Poulsen with a clever through ball assist for the insurance goal in the 74th minute.

Adams finished the match with a 71% passing completion rate, while winning nine duels and two tackles. He continued to be a lively presence in the middle of Leipzig’s midfield.

Saturday’s win keeps Leipzig in fourth place but sees them extend their point tally to 41. Their current unbeaten run was also extended to five matches in all competitions.

Adams and Co. are next in action on Feb. 25th against Hoffenheim.

