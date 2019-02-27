Adams: 'Very optimistic' about U.S. Soccer's future

RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams is one of many rising stars for the U.S. Men’s National Team as he hopes to help them to success in 2019 and beyond.

After moving from MLS to the Bundesliga in January, the 20-year-old Adams has taken his move in stride as he continues to gain first-team minutes with Leipzig. He’s one of several American players who currently feature in Europe’s top leagues, many of whom are the faces of U.S. Soccer’s next regime.

“There’s Weston [McKennie], Christian [Pulisic], Josh [Sargent], Timothy Weah, John Brooks..the list goes on and on. That brings optimism,” Adams said in an interview with ESPN FC.

“It makes me very optimistic about what other [American] players can do if they step outside their comfort zone,” Adams said. “It’s about testing your boundaries. How willing is a player to make the next step? It would have been easy to stay in New York and be comfortable for me. Maybe I don’t have another great season [there], who knows But I would have been comfortable, with the same people around me giving me confidence.”

Adams, Pulisic, and McKennie are three of the new leaders of the youthful USMNT and all three have brought something different to their respective clubs. Pulisic was the first to breakout in Germany with Borussia Dortmund and now will be taking his talents to Chelsea in the summer after a major-money move. The midfielder credited Pulisic for paving the way for not only himself in the Bundesliga but several of his USMNT teammates.

“I think that the exposure he’s given to young players has been tremendous,” Adams said. “I mean, you could take a player like him and is he comes to the Bundesliga and doesn’t do well then do you really want to come to the Bundesliga? You don’t know where you kind of sit.”

“Maybe you stay in your comfort zone and I’m like: ‘Oh, maybe I’ll just stay in MLS,’ but you know personally for me, of course, I always had ambitions of playing in Europe no matter how someone else did but for Christian it’s been tremendous to watch his growth and how well he’s done at a club like Dortmund — a massive club. He’s brought so much exposure to the U.S.”

Just like at Leipzig, Adams will be hoping to impress his new National Team head coach, Gregg Berhlater. Berhlater comes into the team knowing what young talent he has and will look to get the best out of them for competitive fixtures coming later in 2019.

As a former U.S. youth player who fought his way through the ranks, Adams is eager to see how the programs as a whole do in the coming future with Berhlater implementing his ideas. The importance of having everyone on board is key but wins and losses is what the teams will be judged on at the end of the day.

“We have a new coach who’s going to come in and bring his philosophy, what he thinks about the game,” Adams said. “It will be important to try and get everybody in the whole organization and federation on the same page.”

“Now hopefully, the youth national teams will start to play the same way. By the time they get to the senior ranks, they’re ready to go and to jump right into things.”

Adams returns to Bundesliga action on Saturday against Nuremberg.