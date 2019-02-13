SBISoccer.com

FC Cincinnati acquires Kekuta Manneh in trade with Crew





Kekuta Manneh is returning to Major League Soccer.

FC Cincinnati signed the Gambian-born American on Wednesday after acquiring his MLS rights in a trade with the Columbus Crew. The Crew received $250,000 in Targeted Allocation Money and $50,000 in General Allocation Money. Manneh joins on a free transfer from FC St Gallen of the Swiss Pro League.

Columbus could also receive an additional $100,000 in Allocation Money ($50,000 in TAM & $50,000 in GAM) should certain performance conditions be met by Manneh.

“We are excited to bring Kekuta to Cincinnati,” FC Cincinnati head coach Alan Koch said. “His pace and skill on the ball will add a dynamic element to our group when attacking in the final third. He has had success in MLS and we know he will embrace the unique challenge of joining an expansion team.”

In 2018, Manneh made 15 appearances between time at St Gallen and Liga MX side Pachuca, registering one assist.

Prior to his move to Pachuca, Manneh made 120 regular-season appearances during time with both the Columbus Crew and Vancouver Whitecaps. In his five MLS seasons, Manneh has scored 26 goals and added 15 assists.

Manneh’s arrival continues a busy offseason for FCC who have acquired numerous MLS players such as Greg Garza, Kendall Waston, and Alvas Powell.

FCC kicks off their regular season on March 2nd at the Seattle Sounders.

Home