FC Cincinnati notes: Preseason update, Cruz listed as DP, and more

FC Cincinnati managed to draw Chicago Fire, 1-1, on Wednesday evening in Charleston, South Carolina.

In a match where Chicago dominated possession, FCC was not creating chances on the counter for the majority of the match and was lucky to end the first half scoreless scoreless with respect to Chicago’s relentless attack.

“I think when we’re trying to play out, it was the most difficult thing tonight.” Goalkeeper Spencer Richey said. “Shot Stopping and saves, lots of keepers can do that, in MLS especially. I think an area where we struggled in a bit tonight, myself included, is when they high-pressed us. We didn’t quite have the composure to try to play through them at times or find guys in the channels at times when appropriate. They were the better team for a majority of the game, but we hung on and did what we had to do to give ourselves a chance at the end to get a point, and we did that.”

Richey has been working through a back injury, and Monday’s match was his first starting opportunity of the preseason. The projected backup had an impressive debut, keeping a clean sheet until Aleksandar Katai hit the net in the 52nd minute on the counter.

For the second consecutive match, Alan Koch opted for a 3-4-3 formation and made a seven man substitution after the 70th minute. After the change, FCC was able to unlock Chicago almost instantly.

Roland Lamah leveled the match with an unassisted goal from distance, his first of the preseason campaign.

FC Cincinnati remains in Charleston to finish the Carolina Challenge Cup against Columbus Crew on Saturday. The match will be FCC’s last of the preseason.

Cruz listed as DP

FC Cincinnati hasn’t made the big designated player signing its fans were likely hoping for in the final weeks before the team’s inaugural MLS season, but there is a new DP on the roster.

Midfielder Allan Cruz has quietly been in the Designated Player category on FCC’s official roster.

Cruz, 22, qualifies as a Young Designated Player, which softens his salary cap hit to $200,000 while he remains under this status. The move will make Cruz the second DP on the roster along with Fanendo Adi.

Gdula loaned to Phoenix Rising

Defender Logan Gdula is heading to USL side Phoenix Rising on loan for the 2019 season. The Wake Forest product was selected 13th overall in the 2019 MLS draft

Gdula is the third 2019 MLS draft pick heading to USL in 2019. Goalkeeper Ben Lundt and midfielder Tommy McCabe have been loaned to Louisville City, and North Carolina FC respectively.

Friendly Added

FCC has scheduled a friendly against the University of Cincinnati on Tuesday, March 5th at Nippert Stadium, just two days after opening the MLS season against the Seattle Sounders.