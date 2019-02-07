Galaxy to unveil Beckham statue ahead of 2019 season opener

SBISoccer.com

David Beckham made a major impact during his time with the Los Angeles Galaxy and now the former English star will be honored by the club for his service.

According to ESPN, the LA Galaxy will unveil a statue of Beckham at Dignity Health Sports Park prior to their March 2nd season opener against the Chicago Fire. It is believed that the honor will be the first bestowed by a Major League Soccer club on a player, according to the report.

Beckham arrived in 2007 to MLS and became the first player signed via the league’s Designated Player rule. During his time in LA, Beckham helped the team lift MLS Cups in 2011 and 2012 as well as a pair of Supporters Shield crowns.

In 122 league and cup appearances, Beckham scored 19 goals before joining Ligue 1 giants PSG. His lengthy career also saw him win 12 trophies at Manchester United, a La Liga crown at Real Madrid, and amass 115 caps with the English National Team.

Currently Beckham is one of the owners of Inter Miami CF who is set to kick off play in 2020. Beckham’s move to MLS helped open the door for additional high-profile players to follow, such as Didier Drogba, David Villa, Thierry Henry, and several others.

