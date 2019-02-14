Juan Carlos Osorio, Paraguay part ways by mutual consent

Juan Carlos Osorio’s stint as the Paraguayan National Team head coach has come to an end.

Both parties announced on Wednesday they parted ways due to mutual consent. Osorio took over La Albirroja in early September and was expected to take charge in upcoming friendlies against Chile and Mexico in March.

[AHORA] "Quisiera comentarles que el día de hoy estuvimos conversando con el Profesor Juan Carlos Osorio donde hemos tomado la decisión en conjunto, de rescindir el contrato que le une a la Asociación Paraguaya de Fútbol" @RHarrisonP presidente de la #APF #ConferenciaDePrensa — APF (@APFOficial) February 13, 2019

“For my own family reasons, unfortunately I can’t continue in the job,” Osorio said. “I’d like to thank you all for your support. It brought me pride to manage, lead and train the national team.”

APF President Robert Harrison stated that the search for a new head coach would begin on Thursday.

Osorio was not given an extension with the Mexican National Team after seeing his side bounced in the Round of 16 in last summer’s FIFA World Cup.