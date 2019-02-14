SBISoccer.com

Juan Carlos Osorio, Paraguay part ways by mutual consent

Juan Carlos Osorio, Paraguay part ways by mutual consent

Juan Carlos Osorio, Paraguay part ways by mutual consent

Juan Carlos Osorio’s stint as the Paraguayan National Team head coach has come to an end.

Both parties announced on Wednesday they parted ways due to mutual consent. Osorio took over La Albirroja in early September and was expected to take charge in upcoming friendlies against Chile and Mexico in March.

“For my own family reasons, unfortunately I can’t continue in the job,” Osorio said. “I’d like to thank you all for your support. It brought me pride to manage, lead and train the national team.”

APF President Robert Harrison stated that the search for a new head coach would begin on Thursday.

Osorio was not given an extension with the Mexican National Team after seeing his side bounced in the Round of 16 in last summer’s FIFA World Cup.

  • Hernando Peralta

    BTW, The only family reasons ? humm when he knew he’s was going to be fire on the spot. as simple as that..

  • Hernando Peralta

    Good , this guy Osorio believe’s that he’s the world savior in soccer/football : arrogant, dominant and always creating histories only about himself, a complete narcissistic A. H.

