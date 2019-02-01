Manchester City-Arsenal headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Arsenal’s visit to the Etihad Stadium for their meeting with Manchester City headlines this weekend matches. The hosts sit five points behind first-place Liverpool and are hoping to claw back to the top with a win over Arsenal who has two of their lost four matches in all competitions.
Borussia Dortmund will visit Eintracht Frankfurt in hopes of extending their lead at the top of the Bundesliga table. Bayern Munich, who sit just six points behind the current table toppers, will be visiting Bayer Leverkusen.
Barcelona will be hosting Valencia on Saturday with the hosts sitting five points above second-placed Atletico Madrid who will be visiting Real Betis on Sunday. Real Madrid are also in action as they take on a Deportivo Alaves side who sit fifth place in the La Liga table.
PSG will be playing their first match since learning the severity of Neymar’s injury as they face a tough task in Olympique Lyonnais. PSG will play the role of the visitor as they hope to keep their unbeaten Ligue 1 campaign intact.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this weekend:
Friday
La Liga
3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Huesca vs Real Valladolid
German Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Hannover 96 vs RB Leipzig
Ligue 1
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Lille vs Nice
English Football League Championship
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Preston North End vs Derby County
German 2. Bundesliga
12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – MSV Duisburg vs Darmstadt 98
12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Ingolstadt vs Magdeburg
Liga MX
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Morelia vs Atlas
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Puebla vs Necaxa
Ascenso MX
10 p.m. – FOX Sports GO – Tampico Madero vs Juárez
Turkish Super Lig
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Fenerbahçe vs Göztepe
Scottish Premiership
2:45 p.m. – B/R Live – Kilmarnock vs Hearts
A-League
3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets
Saturday
English Premier League
7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Burnley vs Southampton
10 a.m. – NBCSN – Chelsea vs Huddersfield Town
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Crystal Palace vs Fulham
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
12:30 p.m. – NBC – Cardiff City vs AFC Bournemouth
La Liga
7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Levante vs Getafe
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Real Sociedad vs Athletic Club
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Barcelona vs Valencia
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Celta de Vigo vs Sevilla
Italian Serie A
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Empoli vs Chievo
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Napoli vs Sampdoria
2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Juventus vs Parma
German Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Hoffenheim vs Fortuna Düsseldorf
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern München
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Hertha BSC vs Wolfsburg
9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Nürnberg vs Werder Bremen
12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Schalke 04 vs Borussia M’gladbach
Ligue 1
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Angers SCO vs Dijon
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bordeaux vs Guingamp
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Monaco vs Toulouse
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Rennes vs Amiens SC
3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Reims vs Olympique Marseille
International Friendlies
3:30 p.m. – FOX Network – USA vs Costa Rica
Eredivisie
1:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Willem II vs Groningen
1:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ajax vs VVV
English Football League Championship
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sheffield United vs Bolton Wanderers
12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Leeds United vs Norwich City
German 2. Bundesliga
7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Arminia Bielefeld vs Hamburger SV
7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Heidenheim vs Dynamo Dresden
7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Paderborn vs Greuther Fürth
Liga MX
6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – América vs Querétaro
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – León vs Cruz Azul
8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Tigres UANL vs Santos Laguna
10 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Tijuana vs Toluca
Ascenso MX
10 p.m. – GOLTV – Cafetaleros de Tapachula vs Atlético Zacatepec
10 p.m. – ESPN3 – Dorados vs Cimarrones de Sonora
Turkish Super Lig
8 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Trabzonspor vs Ankaragücü
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Alanyaspor vs Galatasaray
Belgian First Division A
2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Waasland-Beveren vs Genk
A-League
1:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory
3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar
6 a.m. – ESPN+ – Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix
Sunday
English Premier League
9:05 a.m. – NBCSN – Leicester City vs Manchester United
11:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester City vs Arsenal
La Liga
6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Villarreal vs Espanyol
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Real Betis vs Atlético Madrid
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Eibar vs Girona
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alavés
Italian Serie A
6:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – SPAL vs Torino
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Udinese vs Fiorentina
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Genoa vs Sassuolo
12 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Internazionale vs Bologna
2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Roma vs Milan
German Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Augsburg vs Mainz 05
12 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Stuttgart vs Freiburg
Ligue 1
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nîmes vs Montpellier
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Saint-Étienne vs Strasbourg
3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Lyonnais vs PSG
Eredivisie
6:15 a.m. – ESPN+ – Excelsior vs Feyenoord
8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – PSV vs Fortuna Sittard
German 2. Bundesliga
7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Holstein Kiel vs Jahn Regensburg
7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Sandhausen vs Bochum
7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Erzgebirge Aue vs Köln
Liga MX
1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey
5 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Lobos BUAP vs Pachuca
Turkish Super Lig
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Antalyaspor vs Beşiktaş
Scottish Premiership
7:30 a.m. – B/R Live – St. Johnstone vs Celtic
Belgian First Division A
8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Club Brugge vs Gent
12 p.m. – B/R Live – Standard Liège vs Anderlecht
A-League
1 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Melbourne City
