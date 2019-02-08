SBISoccer.com

Mexican Soccer

Martino names first Mexico roster for February camp

Tata Martino has named his first roster as Mexican National Team head coach.

Heading into a short February camp which kicks off on Sunday in Mexico City, Martino has given four players their first call-ins.

Alexis Vega, Juan Pablo Vigon, Carlos Rodriguez, and Jorge Sanchez all got called in for the first time. European-based players were not called in due to the domestic matches abroad while several Liga MX starters also missed out.

American-born midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez missed out while Jesus Corona and Alfredo Talavera did not receive a call.

The squad will meet on Sunday evening with players leaving on Wednesday, however those involved in Liga MX games next Friday will be allowed to return on Tuesday.

Mexico’s first match under Martino takes place against Chile on March 22nd.

Here’s the entire 24-player roster:

Goalkeepers: Jonathan Orozco (Santos Laguna), Gibran Lajud (Tijuana), Raul Gudino (Chivas), Hugo Gonzalez (Necaxa)

Defenders: Edson Alvarez (America), Jorge Sanchez (America), Carlos Salcedo (Tigres), Luis “Chaka” Rodriguez (Tigres), Cesar Montes (Monterrey), Hiram Mier (Chivas), Jesus Angulo (Santos Laguna), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey)

Midfielders: Jesus Duenas (Tigres), José Juan Vazquez (Santos Laguna), Carlos Rodriguez (Monterrey), Victor Guzman (Pachuca), Orbelin Pineda (Cruz Azul), Juan Pablo Vigon (Atlas).

Forwards: Rodolfo Pizarro (Monterrey), Henry Martin (America), Isaac Brizuela (Chivas), Alexis Vega (Chivas), Roberto Alvarado (Cruz Azul), Javier Aquino (Tigres)

