Nashville SC to play debut MLS season at Nissan Stadium

When Nashville SC kicks off play in Major League Soccer in 2020 they will be playing their home matches at Nissan Stadium.

Club CEO Ian Ayre confirmed on Wednesday evening that the 69,000-seater will be called Nashville SC’s home for their debut MLS season. Following that the club will move to their new $275 million, 30,500 seat stadium in 2021 assuming construction is complete.

“In terms of this city, (Nissan Stadium) ticks all the boxes that we would need for that interim solution: Good stadium, good facilities, good capacity. We’re just excited to get going,” Ayre said. “There’s still some bits and pieces work in progress, but it’s more of an operational discussion than some big negotiation.”

“They continue to be a great neighbor and a great partner, really,” Ayre continued. “We’re very happy to start over there, start out journey and then, once our own home’s ready, we’ll move in.”

Ayre also stated that Nashville’s plan to play at Nissan Stadium was approved at MLS league meetings four weeks ago. Nissan Stadium is the primary home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans and also hosted the U.S. Men’s National Team’s friendly against Mexico last September.

The club has already begun preparations for MLS with the signing of Daniel Rios and USL leading-scorer Cameron Lancaster. Nashville SC has also named Mike Jacobs as General Manager.

However, prior to their first MLS season, Nashville SC will remain in USL for the 2019 season. They kick off their season on March 9th against Loudoun United at First Tennessee Park.