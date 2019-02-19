SBI Question of the Day: Which MLS team has the best chance to win the CCL?

Five Major League Soccer teams enter continental competition this week in the Round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League.
Toronto FC and Houston start play on Tuesday, the New York Red Bulls open up on Wednesday and Sporting Kansas City and Atlanta United play on Thursday.
The 2019 CCL participants out of MLS are looking to join Toronto FC, Montreal and Real Salt Lake as the only MLS finalists since the competition switched to its current format in 2008.
Atlanta appears to have the best chance to make it to the final, and be the first MLS champion of the CCL, but it has to go through Monterrey to reach the final.
Toronto and Sporting KC could play each other in the quarterfinals, Houston has to play either Tigres or Saprissa if it advances out of the round of 16 and the Red Bulls would also have to go through Tigres in the semifinals to qualify for the final .
We want to know which of the five MLS teams you think has the best chance to win the CCL.
Vote in the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.
Herediano, of course. I’m kidding, they’re a joke, and so is CCL. Of all the calls for MLS/LigaMX in Copa Lib, the only one that makes sense is a Costa rican league team in Copa Sudamericana. That league needs it bad, strong international opponents. In fact, CCL suffers tremendously from not having a strong 3rd or 4th league. Might as well disinvite every team not from Liga MX/MLS. Build some damn new stadiums! Stop the excuses for CR, they’re wealthy af.
