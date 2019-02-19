SBISoccer.com

SBI Question of the Day: Which MLS team has the best chance to win the CCL?

SBI Question of the Day: Which MLS team has the best chance to win the CCL?

CONCACAF Champions League

SBI Question of the Day: Which MLS team has the best chance to win the CCL?

By 3 hours ago

By: |

Five Major League Soccer teams enter continental competition this week in the Round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League.

Toronto FC and Houston start play on Tuesday, the New York Red Bulls open up on Wednesday and Sporting Kansas City and Atlanta United play on Thursday.

The 2019 CCL participants out of MLS are looking to join Toronto FC, Montreal and Real Salt Lake as the only MLS finalists since the competition switched to its current format in 2008.

Atlanta appears to have the best chance to make it to the final, and be the first MLS champion of the CCL, but it has to go through Monterrey to reach the final.

Toronto and Sporting KC could play each other in the quarterfinals, Houston has to play either Tigres or Saprissa if it advances out of the round of 16 and the Red Bulls would also have to go through Tigres in the semifinals to qualify for the final .

We want to know which of the five MLS teams you think has the best chance to win the CCL.

Vote in the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

, , CONCACAF Champions League, Featured, SBI Question of the Day

Recent News

Comments

1 comment
  • bigprof72

    Herediano, of course. I’m kidding, they’re a joke, and so is CCL. Of all the calls for MLS/LigaMX in Copa Lib, the only one that makes sense is a Costa rican league team in Copa Sudamericana. That league needs it bad, strong international opponents. In fact, CCL suffers tremendously from not having a strong 3rd or 4th league. Might as well disinvite every team not from Liga MX/MLS. Build some damn new stadiums! Stop the excuses for CR, they’re wealthy af.

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

1d

Atlanta United has achieved more than anyone expected in its first two years as a franchise. With the 2018 MLS Cup locked in the trophy case, the Five Stripes embark on the 2019 season with a new manager, new (…)

More SBI
Home