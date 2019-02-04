SBISoccer.com

SBI Question of the Day: Which USMNT player impressed the most during January camp?

SBI Question of the Day: Which USMNT player impressed the most during January camp?

Featured

SBI Question of the Day: Which USMNT player impressed the most during January camp?

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s annual January camp reaped plenty of rewards for manager Gregg Berhalter.

Not only did the USMNT come away with a pair of wins, Berhalter was able to evaluate where young players stand on the full first-team depth chart.

A handful of players, like Nick Lima, Paul Arriola and Sebastian Lletget stood out the most during the victories over Costa Rica and Panama.

Those players put themselves in contention to be called up for the March friendlies against Ecuador and Chile, when the full first team has its first opportunity to impress Berhalter.

We want to know which player you think shined the most during January camp and could parlay those performances into more appearances in 2019.

, , Featured, SBI Question of the Day, U.S. Men's National Team

Recent News

Comments

1 comment

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home