Union officially signs Mexican midfielder Marco Fabian

The Philadelphia Union have their new star midfielder.

The club announced on Friday afternoon its signed Mexican National Team midfielder Marco Fabian. Fabian, 29, was first reported to be negotiating with the club by ESPN earlier this week.

“We have been targeting Marco as a creative midfielder and we are extremely happy to complete this deal to bring him to Philadelphia,” Union Sporting Director Ernst Tanner said. “Marco is a high caliber number 10, a true professional, and we believe he is a good fit for our system.”

“He has played the game at the highest levels, whether in the German Bundesliga or of course with the Mexican National Team at multiple FIFA World Cups and the Olympic Games. We are looking forward to welcoming Marco as we turn our attention to the final phase of our preseason in Clearwater, followed by the season opener on March 2 vs. Toronto FC.”

Fabian joins Philadelphia from Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, where he totaled 44 appearances between 2016-18. During his time in Germany, Fabian scored eight goals.

He has also won 42 caps with El Tri, appearing in the last two World Cups.

Fabian began his career with Liga MX side Guadalajara in 2007 and went on to play eight seasons there, including a one-year loan at Cruz Azul.

With the acquisition of Fabian, the Union now has 26 players on their roster. They begin their regular season on March 2nd against Toronto FC.