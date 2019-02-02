USMNT edges Costa Rica on late goals by Lletget, Arriola

It may only be January, but the Gregg Berhalter era with the United States Men’s National team is off to a perfect start – record-wise.

Sebastian Lletget’s header in the 80th minute as the rain started to come down at Avaya Stadium gave the USMNT the 2-0 win on Saturday, effectively ending their January camp on a high note. Lletget headed in a Jonathan Lewis cross in the 80th minute to break the scoreless deadlock and Paul Arriola doubled the score in the 88th on a chip of Costa Rica keeper Esteban Alvarado.

However, the win didn’t come easy as many would’ve thought. The USMNT started a bit better than they did last Sunday against Panama. They were able to find their way into Costa Rica’s third in the first half, but weren’t able to find the back of the net.

Arriola came just short of finding Corey Baird at the far post in the 18th minute on what could’ve been the game’s opening goal. Walker Zimmerman missed on a header off of a Djordje Mihailovic cross midway through the first half and Milhailovic just missed Gyasi Zardes in stride one what could’ve been a goal at the end of the half.

The United States’ scoring woes continued early in the second half as Cristian Roldan poorly missed on what would’ve been a goal right in front of net.

Lewis’ cross to Lletget for the goal made him just the second American to tally an assist in back-to-back matches as a sub since 2014 and, with the goal, Lletget became just the sixth American player with a goal and an assist off the bench and the first since Clint Dempsey did it against Costa Rica back in July 2017.

Up next for Berhalter and Co. is a pair of March friendlies against Ecuador and Chile respectively.