Weah's strong start at Celtic earns Anelka comparison

A former Celtic legend has made a strong comparison for loanee forward Timothy Weah.

According to Sky Sports, Charlie Nicholas has compared the 18-year-old U.S. Men’s National Team forward to former Arsenal and Real Madrid striker Nicolas Anelka. Weah has made eight appearances for the Scottish leaders, scoring three goals and adding one assist.

Most importantly, Weah has been able to earn valuable first-team minutes under Brendan Rodgers after joining Celtic on a six-month loan in January. Although it may not be the glitz and glamour of the Parc Des Princes, Weah can continue to use this loan to grow as a player on and off the pitch.

“He has looked lively and is quick, especially in that role at PSG,” Nicholas said. “He has enthusiasm and he is trying to make his own reputation in the game, even if he isn’t as good as whichever relative played before him, but everyone will start to question that.”

“He reminds me of when Nicolas Anelka first came into the Arsenal side- the speed and desire to get in with the markers, he remains me a bit of that,” Nicholas said. “Anelka was a better player but the confidence he will get from Celtic having so much of the ball as well as the support.”

With Leigh Griffiths out, Weah has been able to take advantage of his absence in Rodgers’ lineup. Despite having to wait for his first start, Weah showed the Celtic faithful his ability as he sparked them to a league win over St. Johnstone as he recorded a game-winning assist and insurance goal.

Anelka had a lengthy 19-year career where he played for several European giants such as Arsenal, Chelsea, PSG, and Real Madrid. He also went on to win 69 caps for Les Bleus in 12 years of international duty. Nicholas admits it will be hard for Celtic to pay for Weah’s services outright, but feels plenty of teams will be in the mix for his services down the road.

“I think he is more of an impact player, he wants to be involved in the play and get behind players. When Celtic have it, they sit rather deep, so that’s the type of game that he isn’t familiar with. He has been impressive but more impressive coming off the bench and is able to utilize his pace.

“He has some good assets there though, especially speed. He is being put in the shop window, but he is getting the experience that PSG are not giving to him. There will be a load of interested clubs that are looking at him.”

Celtic and Weah return to league play this weekend against Kilmarnock on Sunday.