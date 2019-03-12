Adams, McKennie, Pulisic headline USMNT roster for March friendlies

Gregg Berhalter’s second camp in charge of the U.S. Men’s National Team will see the team face tougher competition than this past January.
25 players have been included for the pair of friendlies, starting with a showdown against Ecuador on March 21st in Orlando.
After January camp saw only MLS players chosen, March will see numerous European based players get their first look under Berhalter. 14 players who were a part of the January camp return to the squad this time around.
Bundesliga midfielder Tyler Adams, Christian Pulisic, and Weston McKennie all were called in while Tim Ream and DeAndre Yedlin headline the England-based selections.
It is an All-MLS attacking front with Jordan Morris, Gyasi Zardes, and Paul Arriola headlining the forwards chosen. European players like Bobby Wood and Andrija Novakovich missed out.
“Our goal is to keep making progress. Building on the themes of last camp, building on the style of play of last camp, but also now evaluating a new group of players,” Berhalter said in a press release. “We made progress in the first camp and it’s now asking if we can take it to another level. When we are done with this camp, it’s important that we have a good idea of our strongest group of players heading into the Gold Cup.”
Following the USMNT’s showdown with Los Amarillos, it will face another Conmebol side in Chile on the 26th in Houston.
Here’s the entire 25-man roster for the USMNT:
Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC)
Defenders: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Omar Gonzalez (Atlas), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Matt Miazga (Reading), Tim Ream (Fulham), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United)
Midfielders: Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew)
Forwards: Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake), Jonathan Lewis (New York City FC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders 25/5), Christian Ramirez (LAFC), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)
Wow !! Omar ( Own Goal ) Gonzalez ? Berhalter should stop smoking those cigarettes…
The U23 team plays at the same time, so some of the younger guys why are going to be eligible for the Olympics are going to play with that team, as per Berhalter. Presumably CCV, Sargent and Weah at least.
It seems like GB got a little too big on the camp he had in and beat a C panama team, and a B costa rica team. There’s no reason to take more of a look at guys like baird, zardes, Ramirez, etc…when you leave weah, sargent and holmes at home. Also not sure why you’re calling up omar at this point, clearly mistake prone and I would take CCV or Zimmerman over him. And for the love of god lovitz is not an international level LB, it’s not like we have a ton there but at least bring in FJ, lichaj, someone else to play that spot.
Hmm…. Bradley and Trapp in the midfield selection. No Weah or Sargent. I’ve got my popcorn- let the fireworks start.
The most stunning, to me, is actually Omar, who at 30 would be 34 end of the cycle, has never been any good to be brought in to mentor, and basically cost us the pivotal game of the 2018 qualifying, as well as a few friendlies, by being a shakerific dribbling cone. Roughly when you do that I shut down and think you might just be an idiot. That and the several other Arena scrubs he brought back — most of whom are ageing out of any use — blares dingbat.
Yeah, I am officially saying Berhalter has problems identifying talent or seeing a mistake for what it is. Johnson? Omar/Lovitz/Ream? Trapp/Bradley? Zardes? Not spending any picks to try some new players or lock in dual nationals? I sense the idea is give obvious forwards a rest to look at options, but you’re just calling domestic frontline players? Not optimized, and also not creative where we find new people. Kind of stubbornly fighting some of the old fights that should be settled with frustrations sent off to pasture.
People were trying to label him as a change agent but this is really go back to the last cycle players plus some new ones, and then change the formation. Basically put Arena’s guys plus a few in a 433.
I agree, willing to give him a chance, but Trapp is the most permanent fixture and always captain. He doesn’t start in my lineup and is a borderline player fighting for a spot with a bunch of others.
Forward is the weakest spot and he only calls in Zardes as a guy that makes my lineup. In terms of true forward, I don’t think I am alone there. I don’t mean any disrespect to the people I am talking about, they play hard and are good players.
I was on an island supporting Gonzo and his mistakes. I guess it was a big island because turns out, I wasn’t alone. Berhalter is alone now.
Amen,The Imperative Voice.
For starters, I’m disappointed Duane Holmes or Romain Gall weren’t called up when they would likely be an upgrade over Corey Baird. Then you have CCV who is starting every weekend for Swansea but then you bring Omar who has already proven to choke in big time matches.
* shakes head in disbelief.
