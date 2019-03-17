Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Yedlin, Novakovich, and more

DeAndre Yedlin’s finest moment for Newcastle United in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Bournemouth came when his team needed it most.

The U.S. Men’s National Team rightback assisted on Matt Ritchie’s equalizing goal in the 93rd minute to earn Newcastle a point. Yedlin’s high cross from the right wing was hit first-time by Ritchie into the roof of the goal which earned Rafa Benitez’s side a point on the South Coast. Yedlin now has two assists on the season and also finished the match with three successful duels, one successful tackle, and two clearances. Yedlin and Co. now sit in 13th place in the Premier League standings, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Andrija Novakovich registered a two-point performance in Fortuna Sittard’s lopsided win at home. Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig got the better of Weston McKennie and Schalke in a 1-0 win. John Brooks and Wolfsburg rolled to three points while Matt Miazga and Reading earned a point against Stoke City. Timothy Tillman made his first Bundesliga start for Nuremberg.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-1 loss to Liverpool on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman did not dress (Selection) for Bournemouth.

Danny Williams remains OUT for Huddersfield Town.

FA Cup

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Swansea City’s 3-2 loss to Manchester City on Saturday.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 0-0 draw with Stoke City on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 5-2 win over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 56 minutes in Queens Park Rangers 2-2 draw with Hull City on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj dressed but did not play for Hull City.

Pl2 Division 2

Luca De La Torre did not dress (Selection) in Fulham’s 5-4 shootout loss to Leeds United on Thursday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-1 win over Walsall on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu is OUT (Injury) for Rennes.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Tyler Adams started and played 90 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 1-0 win over Schalke on Saturday.

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes for Schalke.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 5-2 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 1-1 draw with Freiburg on Friday.

Timothy Tillman started and played 51 minutes in Nuremberg’s 1-0 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Josh Sargent dressed but did not play in Werder Bremen’s 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales dressed but did not play for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Haji Wright did not dress (Selection) for Schalke.

Timmy Chandler did not dress (Selection) for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bobby Wood did not dress (Selection) in Hannover’s 3-1 loss to Augsburg on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress (Selection) for Hertha Berlin.

Aron Johannsson did not dress (Selection) for Werder Bremen.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Andrew Wooten started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Sandhausen’s 4-0 win over FC St Pauli on Saturday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Regensburg on Monday.

Joe Gyau and Duisburg’s scheduled match against FC Koln was postponed.

3. LIGA

McKinze Gaines dressed but did not play in FC Zwickau’s 1-1 draw with VfR Aalen on Friday.

REGIONALLIGA

Chris Gloster and Hannover U-23’s scheduled match against VfB Lubeck was postponed.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Bayern Munich, Freiburg, and Hannover are off this weekend.

Mexico

Liga MX

Michael Orozco started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Lobos 1-1 draw with Morelia on Friday.

Omar Gonzalez dressed but did not play in Atlas 2-0 loss to Toluca on Sunday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Veracruz on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Santos Laguna on Sunday.

Tony Alfaro did not dress (Selection) in Guadalajara’s 2-0 loss to Club America on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez did not dress (Selection) in Queretaro’s 4-1 loss to Tigres on Saturday.

Jose Torres did not dress (Selection) in Puebla’s 1-0 win over Pumas on Friday.

Ascenso MX

Fernando Arce started and played 90 minutes in Dorados de Sinaloa’s 1-1 draw with Mineros de Zacatecas on Saturday.

Rubio Rubin started and played 30 minutes for Dorados.

Spain

SEGUNDA LIGA

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Levante B’s 1-0 win over Ejea on Saturday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started, scored ONE goal, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Sittard’s 3-1 win over FC Emmen on Friday.

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in NAC Breda’s 4-0 loss to FC Utrecht on Saturday.

Desevio Payne dressed but did not play in Excelsior’s 2-0 loss to FC Zwolle on Sunday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Sergino Dest did not dress in Jong Ajax’s 2-1 loss to FC Oss on Friday.

Richard Ledezma did not dress in Jong PSV’s 3-1 loss to Cambuur on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 2-1 loss to R. Excel Mouscron on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 2-0 win over Antwerp on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 3-1 loss to FC Kobenhaven on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 1-0 win over Vendsyssel FF on Sunday.

Christian Cappis dressed but did not play for Hobro.

Mike Lansing dressed but did not play in Aalborg’s 3-1 win over AGF on Sunday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Gboly Ariyibi started and played 76 minutes in Motherwell’s 2-0 loss to Hibernian on Saturday.

Timothy Weah came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Celtic’s 1-0 win over Dundee on Sunday.

Kevin Silva did not dress (Selection) in Hearts 1-0 loss to Hamilton Academic on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Ian Harkes and Dundee United’s scheduled match against Dunfermline Athletic was postponed.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Rheindorf Altach’s 2-1 loss to LASK on Sunday.

South Korea

K-League

Mix Diskerud started and played 88 minutes in Ulsan Hyundai’s 1-1 draw with Daegu on Sunday.

Argentina

Primera Division

Joel Sonora came off the bench and played 44 minutes in Talleres de Cordoba’s 3-1 loss to Tigre on Sunday.