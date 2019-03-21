SBISoccer.com

Ayre: Nashville SC to open new stadium ahead of 2022 MLS opener

Nashville SC will open their new stadium ahead of their 2022 MLS opener.

CEO Ian Ayre announced the news on Thursday that the decision to push back the stadium’s opening is beneficial to both the fans and the club. It was previously projected that the stadium would open mid-2021.

“Moving into a new facility in the middle of the 2021 season and losing home field advantage could negatively affect our team on the field, and equally we believe this decision avoids disruption to our ticket holders midseason,” Ayre said. “Overall this will allow more adequate time for construction, testing and commissioning of our new home.”

Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, will be Nashville SC’s temporary home until the stadium is completed. The club kicks off MLS play in 2020 and already has their head coach under contract for their league debut. Until then, they will continue to prepare as they go through their final season in the USL.

“”Our team has taken the original outline ideas and concepts and worked with architects and our construction partner to develop the best possible soccer specific stadium for our fans,” Ayre continued. “We are now approaching a highly functional design that all of Nashville can be proud of.”

The club is also searching for a permanent training facility and academy facilities, while the current club’s offices will be moved next month.

Nashville SC continues USL play this weekend against New York Red Bulls II.

