El Clasico headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Real Madrid is set to host Barcelona for the second time in the span of four days as they host El Clasico on Saturday. The midweek meeting saw Barcelona leave victorious as Luis Suarez’s brace helped the visitors push past Los Blancos.

England also has a pair of big matches with the North London Derby set for Saturday. Tottenham will play host as they welcome Arsenal to Wembley Stadium. The Merseyside Derby is also this weekend as Liverpool hope to remain table toppers after their meeting with Everton.

Borussia Dortmund kicks off Bundesliga action on Friday when they visit Augsburg. Bayern Munich, who sit just three points behind Dortmund, will be in action on Saturday when they take on Borussia Monchengladbach.

All eyes will be on Juventus and Napoli on Sunday as the letter play host in a clash between Italy’s top two sides. Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain will be visiting Caen for a Ligue 1 meeting.

Major League Soccer is returning this weekend with Atlanta United and D.C. United being amongst the most highly anticipated games. FC Cincinnati will kick off their inaugural campaign by visiting the Seattle Sounders on Saturday night.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this weekend:

Friday

La Liga

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Rayo Vallecano vs Girona

Italian Serie A

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cagliari vs Internazionale

German Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

English Football League Championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Leeds United vs West Bromwich Albion

German 2. Bundesliga

12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Holstein Kiel vs Union Berlin

12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – MSV Duisburg vs Magdeburg

Liga MX

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Morelia vs América

10 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Tijuana vs Atlas

A-League

3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Adelaide United

Saturday

English Premier League

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

10 a.m. – CNBC – AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Huddersfield Town

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Burnley vs Crystal Palace

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester United vs Southampton

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Cardiff City

12:30 p.m. – NBCSN – West Ham United vs Newcastle United

La Liga

7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Espanyol vs Real Valladolid

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Villarreal vs Deportivo Alavés

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Huesca vs Sevilla

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Italian Serie A

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Empoli vs Parma

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Milan vs Sassuolo

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lazio vs Roma

German Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Schalke 04 vs Fortuna Düsseldorf

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg

9:30 a.m. – FOX Deportes – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Hertha BSC vs Mainz 05

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Nürnberg vs RB Leipzig

12:3 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Borussia M’gladbach vs Bayern München

Ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Caen vs PSG

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Angers SCO vs Monaco

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Reims vs Amiens SC

MLS

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC

2:30 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Orlando City SC vs New York City FC

4:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls

4:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Dallas vs New England Revolution

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Vancouver Whitecaps vs Minnesota United

8 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – LA Galaxy vs Chicago Fire

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – SJ Earthquakes vs Montreal Impact

10 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Seattle Sounders FC vs Cincinnati

German 2. Bundesliga

7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Sandhausen vs Erzgebirge Aue

7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Heidenheim vs Jahn Regensburg

7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Paderborn vs St. Pauli

Eredivisie

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Heracles vs Utrecht

Liga MX

6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Cruz Azul vs Necaxa

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Tigres UANL vs Pachuca

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Guadalajara vs Monterrey

Ascenso MX

9 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Dorados vs Alebrijes de Oaxaca

Turkis Super Lig

8 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Kayserispor vs Beşiktaş

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Fenerbahçe vs Rizespor

Scottish FA Cup

12:15 p.m. – ESPN+ – Hibernian vs Celtic

A-League

3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets

She Believes Cup

2 p.m. – USsoccer.com – Brazil vs Japan

4:30 p.m. – FOX Network – USA vs England

Sunday

English Premier League

7 a.m. – NBSN – Watford vs Leicester City

9:05 a.m. – NBSN – Fulham vs Chelsea

11:15 a.m. – NBSN – Everton vs Liverpool

La Liga

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Eibar vs Celta de Vigo

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Real Betis vs Getafe

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Sociedad vs Atlético Madrid

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Valencia vs Athletic Club

Italian Serie A

6:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Torino vs Chievo

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Udinese vs Bologna

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Genoa vs Frosinone

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – SPAL vs Sampdoria

12 p.m. – ESPNNEWS, WatchESPN – Atalanta vs Fiorentina

2:30 pm. – ESPN+ – Napoli vs Juventus

German Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass, Univision Deportes – Stuttgart vs Hannover 96

12 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen

Ligue 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Guingamp vs Nantes

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Lille vs Dijon

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nice vs Strasbourg

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Lyonnais vs Toulouse

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Marseille vs Saint-Étienne

MLS

6 p.m. – ESPN – D.C. United vs Atlanta United

8:30 p.m. – ESPN – LAFC vs Sporting Kansas City

German 2. Bundesliga

7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Arminia Bielefeld vs Darmstadt 98

7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Ingolstadt vs Köln

7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Dynamo Dresden vs Bochum

Eredivisie

10:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Feyenoord vs Emmen

Liga MX

1 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Toluca vs Veracruz

5 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Lobos BUAP vs Pumas UNAM

Turkish Super Lig

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – BB Erzurumspor vs Galatasaray

Scottish FA Cup

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+- Aberdeen vs Rangers

A-League

1 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne City vs Perth Glory